Butterflyer Bella Answeeney Commits to NC State Wolfpack

Bella Answeeney, a rising senior at George Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida has committed to join NC State in the fall of 2023. Answeeney does her club swimming with Velocity Aquatics where she is primarily a butterflyer and backstroker. She also becomes the second college swimmer in her family, as her older sister Justine is a rising sophomore at Lynn University, a Division II school in Florida.

Answeeney told SwimSwam, “I’m super duper excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State University!! I want to thank all my coaches past, present and future, friends, and parents for all the support and help throughout this decision process. Can’t wait to join the family and I’m proud to be a part of the Wolfpack! GO PACK”

At last winter’s Junior Championships East in Greensboro, Answeeney posted best times in both the 100 and 200 fly to earn a second swim in both races. In the 100 fly, she dropped over a half second from her previous lifetime best to win the C final, while she dropped nearly 1.7 seconds in the 200 fly to finish 3rd overall in 1:57.34.

Answeeney’s lifetime bests include:

100 fly: 54.06

200 fly: 1:57.34

100 back: 55.94

200 back: 2:00.55

100 free: 51.91

200 free: 1:51.94

Answeeney projects to make an immediate impact for the Wolfpack when she arrives in Raleigh next fall. Her lifetime best in the 200 fly would have scored in the B final of ACC’s last season, though she will have some improvement to make in her other events before she is a multi-event scoring threat at the conference level.

She also will be very competitive on the Wolfpack roster in her best event, as her current 200 fly lifetime best would have placed her fourth on NC State’s roster last season, though only one of the three swimmers currently ahead of her competed at ACC’s in the event. NC State’s top 200 flyer, defending ACC 200 fly champ Abby Arens will overlap with Answeeney for one season, but Answeeney projects to provide important conference-level depth behind Arens.

Answeeney joins Tyler Driscoll, Sienna Golembiewski, Abby Woolford, Hayley Clark and #17 Keelan Cotter in a strong NC State’s women’s swimming class of 2027.

