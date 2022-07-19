Daily Swim Coach Workout #721

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
SR AM
300 EN1 Swim CH
300 EN1 CH K/S by 50
300 EN1 Swim CH
Rest 2:00
12 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00 [build &/or pace]
Transition 3:00
#DistFR
4 x 400 FR EN2 @ 7:30 [Rest 1:00]
200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00
Pull 800 FR EN2 @ 12:00
#IM
3 x 400 IM EN2 @ 8:00 [Rest 1:00]
200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00
16 x 50 IM Order EN2 @ 1:00 [Descend by ROUND]
#Senior
4 x 300 STK EN2 @ 6:00 [Rest 1:00]
200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00
Pull Gear
16 x 50 STK Pull EN2 @ 1:00
Transition 4:00
24 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00 (odd 25 FLY, 25 FR / even all FLY) [ – but keep FR EN2!!]
Rest 2:00
#IM #Senior
4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 5:45 [1:26]
[4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 6:00 [1:30]
[4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 6:30 [1:37]
200 EZ CH
#DistFR
12 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:35 [Desc 1-3]
[11 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:45 [Desc 1-3]
[10 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:55 [Desc 1-3]
200 EZ CH
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Aerobic Capacity work.
When I have multiple sets in a training group, but only one is not preceeded by ‘ [ ‘ that means there are several send-off bases in that group. It’s a hack to get Commit to disregard the yardage and time of the slower send off sets.
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.