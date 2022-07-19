Daily Swim Coach Workout #721

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

SR AM

300 EN1 Swim CH

300 EN1 CH K/S by 50

300 EN1 Swim CH

Rest 2:00

12 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00 [build &/or pace]

Transition 3:00

#DistFR

4 x 400 FR EN2 @ 7:30 [Rest 1:00]

200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00

Pull 800 FR EN2 @ 12:00



#IM

3 x 400 IM EN2 @ 8:00 [Rest 1:00]

200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00

16 x 50 IM Order EN2 @ 1:00 [Descend by ROUND]



#Senior

4 x 300 STK EN2 @ 6:00 [Rest 1:00]

200 EZ CH & Record @ 6:00

Pull Gear

16 x 50 STK Pull EN2 @ 1:00



Transition 4:00

24 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00 (odd 25 FLY, 25 FR / even all FLY) [ – but keep FR EN2!!]

Rest 2:00

#IM #Senior

4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 5:45 [1:26]

[4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 6:00 [1:30]

[4 x 400 FR Pull EN2 (desc 1-4) @ 6:30 [1:37]

200 EZ CH



#DistFR

12 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:35 [Desc 1-3]

[11 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:45 [Desc 1-3]

[10 x 100 STK EN2 @ 1:55 [Desc 1-3]

200 EZ CH





