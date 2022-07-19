Australian Olympian Isaac Cooper Out of 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 World Championship finalist Isaac Cooper will not represent Australia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Cooper, 18, was sent home from the Australian team training camp in Spain following some “wellbeing challenges” that included the use of medication, according to a statement from Swimming Australia.

“He has acknowledged his mistakes and accepted the consequences, and Swimming Australia will continue to support him as he addresses these challenges,” the statement said.

“The welfare of our athletes remains our absolute priority. Swimming Australia is vigilant in educating athletes of their obligations under the National Integrity Framework and will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure they uphold the highest standards and behaviours when representing Australia.”

Swimming Australia had a run of problems with abuse of the prescription medication Stilnox among its athletes, ultimately leading to the ban of the drug in 2014 by the organization. A spokesperson for the organization told SwimSwam on Tuesday that the medication being used by Cooper was not Stilnox, but did not provide further detials.

Swimming Australia also announced that Para swimmer Tim Disken would miss the Games after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a recent surgery.

Cooper was a favorite to win multiple medals in Birmingham, coming in as the #1 ranked swimmer from a Commonwealth country in both the men’s 50 back (24.44) and 100 back (53.55) in 2022.

The Bundaberg, Queensland native had a breakout year in 2021, qualifying for the Australian Olympic team in the men’s 100 backstroke. He went on to place 12th in the 100 back in Tokyo, setting a personal best time of 53.43, and also won a bronze medal as a member of the prelim team in the mixed 400 medley relay.

At the 2022 Australian Championships in May, Cooper set a new Aussie National Record in the men’s 50 backstroke, recording a time of 24.44, and also won the 100 back to qualify for the World Championships in two individual events.

At last month’s Worlds in Budapest, Cooper placed eighth in the 50 back and 12th in the 100 back while adding a silver medal after swimming the heats for the Australian mixed medley relay.

Disken, 25, is a four-time Paralympic medalist, including winning gold at the 2016 Games in the men’s 100 freestyle S9.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Disken won a pair of titles in the 100 free S9 and the 100 breaststroke SB7.

The pool swimming competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will run from July 29 – August 3 in Birmingham, England.