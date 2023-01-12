Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Scratches 200 Free, 50 Back Finals at PSS – Knoxville

Comments: 1
by Riley Overend 1

January 12th, 2023 National, News, Pro Swim Series

Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith scratched both the women’s 200-meter freestyle A-final and the 50 backstroke A-final at the Pro Swim Series stop Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 20-year-old American qualified second in the 50 back prelims this morning just a tenth of a second behind Canada’s Kylie Masse. Smith qualified third in the 200 free prelims with a 1:59.10, behind Katie Ledecky (1:57.05) and Erin Gemmell (1:58.27).

Ledecky ended up winning the 200 free to start the second finals session of the meet, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Bella Sims (1:57.87) and Gemmell (1:57.97).

Smith took on a loaded schedule in Knoxville, entering six events total between the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, 50 back, and 200 butterfly.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

  • World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, ITA (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
  • American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt, USA (2012)/ Katie Ledecky, USA (2021)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 1:55.47
  2. Bella Sims (SAND) – 1:57.87
  3. Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 1:57.97
  4. Katie Grimes (SAND) – 1:59.08
  5. Ella Jansen (CAN) – 1:59.09
  6. Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 1:59.17
  7. Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 2:00.08
  8. Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 2:00.54

LBSWIM
10 seconds ago

we all know she scratched….but don't know whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?

