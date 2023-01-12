Regan Smith Scratches 200 Free, 50 Back Finals at PSS – Knoxville

Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith scratched both the women’s 200-meter freestyle A-final and the 50 backstroke A-final at the Pro Swim Series stop Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 20-year-old American qualified second in the 50 back prelims this morning just a tenth of a second behind Canada’s Kylie Masse. Smith qualified third in the 200 free prelims with a 1:59.10, behind Katie Ledecky (1:57.05) and Erin Gemmell (1:58.27).

Ledecky ended up winning the 200 free to start the second finals session of the meet, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Bella Sims (1:57.87) and Gemmell (1:57.97).

Smith took on a loaded schedule in Knoxville, entering six events total between the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, 50 back, and 200 butterfly.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, ITA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt, USA (2012)/ Katie Ledecky , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers: