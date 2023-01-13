Justin Ress on Bringing More Energy to Swimming, Gaming for Charity

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2023
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
Reigning world champ Justin Ress continued his dominance in the 50 back, breaking the pro swim series record last night in 24.49. After the race, Ress discussed how he’s been creating his own energy as opposed to looking for it from outside factors but also suggested ways USA Swimming could make the event a little more fan-friendly.