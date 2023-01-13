Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Ress on Bringing More Energy to Swimming, Gaming for Charity

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reigning world champ Justin Ress continued his dominance in the 50 back, breaking the pro swim series record last night in 24.49. After the race, Ress discussed how he’s been creating his own energy as opposed to looking for it from outside factors but also suggested ways USA Swimming could make the event a little more fan-friendly.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!