Andrei Minakov Makes Return to Stanford: Wins 100 Free in 43.91

Stanford vs. Pacific (Men Only)

Jan. 13, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Stanford 179- Pacific 67

The Stanford men hosted the Pacific men this afternoon for a dual meet. Neither of the teams suited. It was a rainy day as the sun could not be seen on the livestream.

Last year’s NCAA Champion in the 100 butterfly Andrei Minakov made his return to Stanford. The Russian native had not competed for the Cardinal yet this season and competed at the Russian SCM Championships in November 2022.

Minakov picked up numerous wins in his return. He kicked off the meet swimming the fly leg of Stanford’s winning 200 medley relay. He swam a 20.52, the fastest fly split of the field, helping the team finish in a final time of 1:28.14. Individually, Minakov won the 100 free in a 43.91. Minakov was third in the 100 free at NCAAs last year in a 41.09.

He also competed in the 100 fly where he touched second in a 48.29. He finished behind fellow teammate Rafael Gu as Gu won in a 47.27. That was a best time for the freshman in the 100 fly as his previous best was a 48.35 which he swam back in 2019. Gu also picked up a win in the 100 backstroke as he touched in a 48.35.

Sophomore Ron Polonsky picked up two individual wins for Stanford. Polonsky won both the 200 fly (1:48.89) and the 200 breast (2:01.78). Polonsky swam the 200 breast at midseason where he went a 1:56.57. Notably, he was a 1:52.91 for 18th in the event at NCAAs last year. Both Gu and Polonsky were also on Stanford’s winning 200 free relay to cap off the meet. Senior Leon MacAlister had the fastest split in that relay with a 20.00.

MacAlister was second in the individual 50 free as he touched in a 20.49 just behind sophomore teammate Avery Voss. Voss touched in a 20.43. Voss wasn’t far off his season best of 20.07 which he swam at midseason.

Senior Neel Roy picked up a win in the 200 freestyle swimming a 1:37.55. He also was second behind Minakov in the 100 free touching in a 45.22. Roy has a best time of 1:34.50 in the 200 free which he swam at Pac-12s last year. His swim today was his fastest 200 free dual meet time so far this season.

Liam Custer had a big swim in the 1650 free as he won in a 15:15.47. That was over five seconds faster in the event than he was at midseason. He holds a best time of 14:37.86 which he swam in December 2020 while in high school.

Highlighting the meet for Pacific was junior Aidan Scott who was third in the 200 fly in a 1:51.73. Ethan Cole also highlighted the team as he was third in the 200 breast touching in a 2:09.38. Cole also swam the 200 free where he swam a 1:43.64.

Other event winners: