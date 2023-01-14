After Breaking World Records, Keaton Jones Says He ‘Might Be An Ice Swimming Convert’

Keaton Jones broke two ice swimming world records in his first time competing in each event.

The 18-year-old Cal commit became the first American to break an ice swimming world record at the 5th Ice Swimming World Championships this week in Samoens, France.

On Thursday, Jones clocked a 27.93 in the 50-meter backstroke, lowering the previous mark of 29.44 set by Poland’s Slawomir Wilkowki last February.

Jones followed that performance up with another world record in the 100 butterfly on Friday, firing off a 59.36 to edge Poland’s Pawel Bednarczyk by just over a second. Fourteen swimmers in total were under Romain Lethumier’s previous world record of 1:15.23 from last month as it was the first time the event has been included in the world championships.

Jones said that it’s been an adjustment getting used to the different rules of ice swimming — no diving starts or flip turns for safety reasons — but the Higley High senior from Arizona taken to the sport like a polar bear to 37-degree water.

“It’s been a wild experience, but I have to say, I have never met more interesting, supportive and happy people,” Jones said. “This has been a once in a lifetime experience. I might be an ice swimming convert.”

Jones has two more events remaining on Saturday with the 100 back and 100 freestyle on his slate. Check out our feature on Jones and his journey into the extreme sport here.