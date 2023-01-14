Hunter Armstrong Clocks Second-Fastest 100 Back Time Ever in January

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Hunter Armstrong’s winning time of 52.68 in the 100 backstroke finals on Friday night at the Pro Swim Series was the second-fastest ever in the month of January.

Only Japan’s Ryosuke Irie has been faster in January, when he clocked a 52.59 on his 30th birthday in 2020. Armstrong, 21, only missed David Plummer’s Pro Swim Series record by .28 seconds.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

Armstrong finished nearly a second ahead of Ryan Murphy (53.47), who edged Armstrong for the silver medal at last summer’s World Championships. The pair have been training partners at Cal since last May, when Armstrong followed former Ohio State coach Matt Bowe to Berkeley with his focus on long-course training. Another Cal swimmer, Destin Lasco, placed fourth with a 54.85, so he clearly has no shortage of formidable training partners.

Armstrong’s early-season speed is a strong indicator that his decision last April to retire from NCAA swimming early and turn pro is paying off.

On Thursday, he earned a runner-up finish in the 50 back with a 24.70, a couple tenths behind Justin Ress’ new Pro Swim record of 24.49. Armstrong, the world record holder in the 50 back, also finished behind Ress in the event at last summer’s World Championships.

Armstrong is taking on a double on Saturday with the 200 back and 100 free on his slate.