WATCH: Armstong’s 52.6 100 Back, Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 3 Race Videos

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In this post you’ll find the race videos from each of the ‘A’ finals on day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Day three of the meet featured the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free. All videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary DeScenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85 – Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger (2020)

Top 3:

Katie Grimes put together a phenomenal back half to win the women’s 200 fly convincingly, coming in under 2:10 as well.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

Top 3:

Chase Kalisz put up a late charge to win the men’s 200 fly in a strong January performance of 1:56.40.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.10 – Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 3:

Abbey Weitzeil won her first race of the night with a 24.74 in the women’s 50 free. She touched just ahead of Erika Brown.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 3:

David Curtiss won the men’s 50 free by a sizable margin, clocking a sub-22 early in the year.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.18 – Regan Smith (2020)

Top 3:

In a thrilling race, Kylie Masse, Olivia Smoliga, and Katharine Berkoff all came in under 1:00, with Masse leading the way. For Masse the swim came the day after she set the Pro Swim Series Record in the 50 back.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

Top 3:

Hunter Armstong threw down an incredible 52.68, while sporting a full beard, mind you. He blew Ryan Murphy out of the water, winning the race by nearly a second.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes, TUR (2015)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor (2019)

Top 3:

The women’s 200 breast video has not been posted yet.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2017)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

Top 3:

After winning the 100 breast on day two of the meet, Tennessee’s Lyubomir Epitripov won the 200 breast in 2:12.15.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)

American Record: 25.38 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65 – Farida Osman (2019)

Top 3:

Abbey Weitzeil won her second race of the night, clocking a 26.50 to win the women’s 50 fly. 14-year-old Charlotte Crush came in second, swimming a 26.85.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 – Diogo Ribeiro, POR (2022)

American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84 – Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11 – Matt Targett (2012)

Top 3:

Ryan Held won the men’s 50 fly in a photo finish.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 free by a huge margin, posting a 4:00.20.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

Top 3:

Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui won the men’s 400 free with a 3:47.41.