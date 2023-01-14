Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swims You May Have Missed on Day Three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

by Spencer Penland 0

January 13th, 2023 News, Previews & Recaps

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day three of the meet.

First up, Mason Manta Rays 15-year-old Addie Robillard came in fifth in the women’s 200 breast final, swimming a 2:31.53. The swim was both a personal best and a new Mason Manta Rays team record in the event. Additionally, the swim marks Robillard’s first Olympic Trials cut of her career.

Lakeside Swim Team 15-year-old Haley McDonald won the ‘C’ final of the women’s 100 back with a 1:02.81. The swim marked a personal best for McDonald and her first time under 1:03 in the event.

Another 15-year-old, Kenneth Barnicle out of Greater Somerset Y, swam a new personal best in the men’s 100 back. He entered the meet with a best time of 56.94, then clocked a 56.79 in prelims before lowering that time to 56.75 in finals.

Chinese 35-year-old Wu Peng took second in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 50 fly tonight, clocking a 24.30. This meet marks Peng’s first competition since his retirement in 2013. Peng is a two-time Olympic finalist in the 200 fly (2004 and 2008). He also won the 200 fly at the 2006 SC World Championships.


