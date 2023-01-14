Swims You May Have Missed on Day Three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day three of the meet.

First up, Mason Manta Rays 15-year-old Addie Robillard came in fifth in the women’s 200 breast final, swimming a 2:31.53. The swim was both a personal best and a new Mason Manta Rays team record in the event. Additionally, the swim marks Robillard’s first Olympic Trials cut of her career.

Congratulations to Addie Robillard! Tonight she earned her first ever 2024 USA Olympic Trials Cut. Not only was her 200 breaststroke a best time, but also a new team record of 2:31.53❗️#proudteam #proudcity #masonoh 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xcMt1nW850 — Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) January 14, 2023

Lakeside Swim Team 15-year-old Haley McDonald won the ‘C’ final of the women’s 100 back with a 1:02.81. The swim marked a personal best for McDonald and her first time under 1:03 in the event.

Another 15-year-old, Kenneth Barnicle out of Greater Somerset Y, swam a new personal best in the men’s 100 back. He entered the meet with a best time of 56.94, then clocked a 56.79 in prelims before lowering that time to 56.75 in finals.

Chinese 35-year-old Wu Peng took second in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 50 fly tonight, clocking a 24.30. This meet marks Peng’s first competition since his retirement in 2013. Peng is a two-time Olympic finalist in the 200 fly (2004 and 2008). He also won the 200 fly at the 2006 SC World Championships.