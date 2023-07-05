Greg Meehan Opts Out as USA Assistant Coach For 2023 World Championships

After being named to the coaching staff for Team USA at the 2023 World Championships, Stanford head coach Greg Meehan will no longer be heading to Fukuoka this summer.

After the conclusion of the US’s World Championships Trials, Meehan was selected to serve as an assistant coach alongside Ron Aitken, Blaire Anderson, Cory Chitwood, Braden Holloway, Ray Looze, Anthony Nesty, and Eddie Reese. Texas women’s head coach Carol Capitani and ASU head coach Bob Bowman were named prior to Trials as the two head coaches for the USA this summer.

This will be the first time since 2013 that Greg Meehan won’t be on the coaching staff for a World Championships. He served as an assistant in 2015, as head coach for the women’s team in 2017, co-head coach with Dave Durden in 2019, and assistant head coach in 2022. He has also been on the coaching staff at the past two Olympics, serving as assistant head coach of the women’s team at Rio 2016 and as head coach of the women’s team at Toyko 2020.

According to Meehan, he decided that it didn’t make sense for him to travel with the team this summer:

“I’ve been on my own for the last 6+ weeks and with Katie [Robinson] still two weeks away from being on campus, it just doesn’t make sense for me to be gone for 3 weeks. This will allow me to catch-up, get organized with Katie when she arrives, and be ready for the upcoming Olympic year. I called Lindsay [Mintenko] on Monday and she and Carol [Capitani] and Bob [Bowman] were very supportive.”

In his statement, Meehan is referring to Katie Robinson, the former head coach at Northwestern who will join the Stanford coaching staff this summer as associate head coach of the women’s team. Robinson will arrive during the time that Meehan would have been overseas with Team USA.

Of the ten coaches originally named to the coaching staff, Meehan was the only coach with only one swimmer on the team. Stanford’s Torri Huske qualified for the team in the 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, and 4×100 freestyle relay.

SwimSwam has been unable to confirm circulating reports about Meehan’s replacement.