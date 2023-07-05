2023 European Junior Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The finals session for day two of the 2023 European Junior Championships is here. Hopefully, this evening’s event will go on without the technical delays that we experienced last night.

Tonight’s session is a busy one. We have finals of the girls 200 free, boys 200 free, girls 50 back, boys 50 back, girls 50 breast, boys 50 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 1500 free, and the mixed 4×100 free relay. On top of that, there will also be semifinals of the girls 100 fly, boys 200 IM, and girls 50 free. Although it’s a heavy load of events, the session is only scheduled to last a little over two hours, so that’s not too bad at all.

All eyes will be on Hungary’s Nikolett Padar in the girls 200 free tonight. Padar is the defending champion in the event, having won gold last year in 1:58.43. She neared that time in semifinals last night, clocking a 1:58.77. Through the heats and semifinals, Padar is the only swimmer in the field who has broken 2:00, so she enters tonight as the clear favorite.

Meanwhile, the boys 200 free has a much different dynamic going on. Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin threw down a sizzling 1:47.41 in prelims yesterday morning, setting a new Bulgarian Record in the event. Mitsin then came back for semifinals last night and was only 1:49.18, so we’ll see what he has in store for tonight.

It was Italy’s Alessandro Ragaini who led semis of the boys 200 free, posting a new personal best of 1:48.64.

Like Padar in the girls 200 free, all eyes will be on Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova in the final of the girls 50 breast tonight. Jefimova is the defending champion in the event, winning with a 30.44 last year. She was 30.39 in prelims yesterday morning, so tonight we’ll see how close to getting under the :30 barrier she can get.

The girls 1500 free will feature European Junior Record holder Merve Tuncel (Turkey). Tuncel swam a 16:27.45 in prelims yesterday morning, earning the top seed for tonight’s final. She holds the European Junior Record and the European Junior Championship Record at 15:55.23, a time which she swam at this meet in 2021.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.91, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 1:56.78

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

Championship Record: 1:57.51, Isabel Gose (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Nikolett Padar (Hungary), 1:58.43

PODIUM:

It was Nikolett Padar‘s race from the start. The defending champion in the event’s stroke was smooth and powerful in this final, propelling her to an early lead which she would only grow throughout the race. She touched in 1:57.59, a new personal best and just off the European Junior Championship Record of 1:57.51 held by Isabel Gose.

Padar put together an excellent race, splitting 57.34 on the first 100m with splits of 27.75 and 29.69, then tacked on a 30.09 on the third lap and a 30.16 coming home. That means her 100 splits were 57.34 and 1:00.25, which is very solid splitting for an LCM 200 free.

It was a huge race for Hungary, as the other Hungarian in the field, Lilla Minna Abraham, threw down a huge performance of 1:59.29 to earn the silver medal. She just managed to touch out Belgium’s Fleur Verndonck, who had a stellar race herself out of lane 1, grabbing bronze with a 1:59.30.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Championship Record: 1:45.26, David Popovici (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (Romania), 1:45.45

PODIUM:

There was a huge delay following this race due to another timing system error. Bulgarian Petar Mitsin‘s time originally popped up as a 1:48, however, that was clearly wrong, seen as he won the race by a convincing margin.

After the delay, they officials were able to sort it out and Mitsin’s official time was reported as 1:46.50. It was an incredible race from Mitsin. He looked strong and in control throughout the entire swim. The time itself was phenomenal, blowing away the Bulgarian Record of 1:47.77 Mitsin swam in prelims yesterday.

He was out in 52.32 on the first 100m, then came home in 54.18, marking a truly well-swum 200 freestyle.

Italy’s Alessandro Ragaini had a huge performance for silver, roaring to another personal best of 1:47.76. That swim marks Ragaini’s first time under 1:48 in the event, following his PB of 1:48.64 from the semis last night.

Germany’s Jarno Baeschnitt managed to grab the bronze medal tonight, swimming a 1:49.10.

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (2019)

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (2021)

Championship Record: 27.74, Mary Moluh (2022)

2022 European Junior Champion: Mary-Ambre Moluh (France), 27.74

PODIUM:

Swimming with a very quick stroke rate, Hungary’s Lora Fanni Komoroczy led from start to finish in the girls 50 backstroke tonight. She won the race convincingly, swimming a 28.08 to touch the wall first by 0.33 seconds. With that performance, Hungary has already won three medals tonight, two of which were gold.

Great Britain picked up their first medal of the night, seeing Blythe Kinsman take second in 28.41. Meanwhile, Romanian 14-year-old Daria-Mariuca Silisteanu won bronze with a 28.46. With the performance, Silisteanu cracked the Romanian Record in the event, which she had set last night in semis with a 28.59.

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (2021)

Championship Record: 24.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (Poland), 24.65

PODIUM:

Czechia’s Miroslav Knedla picked up the win in the boys 50 backstroke tonight, chipping 0.03 seconds off his semifinals performance of 24.91. His 24.88 was a very good swim tonight, coming in just off his own personal best and the Czech Record of 24.75, which Knedla swam about six weeks ago at the Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Ukraine managed to pick up their first medal of the night, with Oleksandr Zheltyakov taking second in 25.10. It was a strong swim for Zheltyakov, who was 25.47 in semifinals last night.

Great Britain picked up their second medal in as many events, seeing Matthew Ward rip a 25.16 for bronze.

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

European Junior Record: 56.46

European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Championship Record: 57.39, Anastasiya Shkurdai (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Roos Vanotterdijk (Belgium), 57.85

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

European Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

European Record: 1:55.18, Laszlo Cseh (2009)

Championship Record: 1:59.17, Tom Dean (2018)

2022 European Junior Champion: Sanberk Yigit Oktar (Turkey), 2:00.68

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Championship Record: 29.75, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Eneli Jefimova (Estonia), 30.44

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Championship Record: 27.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (Ukraine), 27.62

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

European Junior Record: 24.87, Daria Tatarinova (2021)

European Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Championship Record: 24.87, Daria Tatarinova (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Nina Jazy (Germany), 25.22

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Junior Record: 1:52.71, Kristof Milak (2018)

European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Championship Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Krzysztof Chmielewski (Poland), 1:55.49

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)

European Junior Record: 15:55.23, Merve Tuncel (2021)

European Record: 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (2013)

Championship Record: 15:55.23, Merve Tuncel (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Merve Tuncel (Turkey), 16:13.68

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:25.92, United States (2019)

European Junior Record: 3:27.35, Russia (2020)

European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (2017)

Championship Record: 3:28.43, Germany (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Hungary, 3:28.83

PODIUM: