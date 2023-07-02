All The Links For The 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 4th – Sunday, July 9th

Sports and Recreational Center “Milan Gale Muškatirović”, Belgrade, Serbia

Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 5pm local (11am EDT)

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

SwimSwam Preview

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships begin on Tuesday, July 4th in Belgrade, Serbia. This year’s edition of the annual event will be staged over six days with morning heats beginning at 10:00 am local (4:00 am EDT) and finals beginning at 5:00 pm local (11:00 am EDT).

The 2022 edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships saw Hungary top the overall medal table. The nation amassed 14 pieces of hardware in total, including 6 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals.

Individual gold medalists for Hungary last year in Romania included Nikoletta Padar topping the girls’ 100m and 200m free podiums and Dora Molnar winning the girls’ 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Poland earned runner-up status with 16 medals including 5 gold while host nation Romania rounded out the top 3 nations with 9 medals, including 5 golds.

We’ve previewed 5 standout boys and 5 standout girls on which to keep an eye over the course of the competition.