Entry Lists For The 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 4th – Sunday, July 9th

Sports and Recreational Center “Milan Gale Muškatirović”, Belgrade, Serbia

Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 5pm local (11am EDT)

LCM (50m)

Europe’s best up-and-coming talents will be in action next week at the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, with the competition to take place in the Sports and Recreational Center “Milan Gale Muškatirović” in the Serbian capital

START TIMES & EVENT SCHEDULE

The preliminary heats will kick off at 10 a.m. local time every morning in Belgrade, which is six hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Savings Time in the United States. Finals will begin at 5 p.m. local, meaning that for those in EDT, sessions will be at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

The meet will run from Tuesday, July 4th through Sunday, July 9th.

Start Times

Prelims Local Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time: 4 a.m. Pacific Time: 1 a.m.

Finals Local Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time: 11 a.m. Pacific Time: 8 a.m.



Just like the senior World and European Championships, all events 200 meters and under will have semi-final rounds. There will also be a few Para swimming events every day.

Below is the schedule in its entirety:

We’ll soon be publishing previews highlighting the top 5 boys and girls to watch over the course of the six-day meet, but here are some initial key entries per nation.

Belgium – Fleur Verdonck

Bosnia & Herzegovinia – Lana Pudar

Czech Republic – Miroslav Knedla

Denmark – Jonas Gaur, Caspar Puggard, Martine Damborg

Estonia – Eneli Jefimova

France – Justine Delmas

Germany – Nina Jay, Julia Ackermann

Great Britain – Matthew Ward, Eva Okaro, Leah Schlosshan, Amelie Blocksidge

Greece – Apostolos Siskos

Hungary – Nikolett Padar, Dora Molnar

Ireland – John Shortt, Molly Mayne

Italy – Filippo Bertoni, Christian Mantegazza, Sara Curtis, Giulia Vetrano, Paola Borrelli

Netherlands – Steijn Louter

Poland – Karolina Piechowicz

Romania – Vlad-Stefan Stancu

Serbia – Uros Zivanovic

Sweden – Emmy Hallkvist

Switzerland – Juia Ullmann

Turkey – Kuzey Tuncelli, Emir Batur Albayrak, Merve Tuncel

The 2022 edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships saw Hungary top the overall medal table. The nation amassed 14 pieces of hardware in total, including 6 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals.

Individual gold medalists for Hungary last year in Romania included Nikolett Padar topping the girls’ 100m and 200m free podiums and Dora Molnar winning the girls’ 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Poland earned runner-up status with 16 medals including 5 gold while host nation Romania rounded out the top 3 nations with 9 medals, including 5 golds.