Search For Firefighter Swimming the English Channel for Charity Called Off

The search and rescue operation for an English man who went missing swimming the English Channel has been called off.

Iain Hughes, a 42-year-old firefighter from Dudley, started his solo swim on June 20, leaving Dover, England with just one support boat.

The Channel Swimming & Piloting Federation (CSPF), a club that oversees and facilitates channel swims, said in a statement that Hughes was unable to be found after a search.

“The CSPF deeply regret to announce that a solo swimmer who was attempting a crossing of the English Channel on 20th June 2023, is being reported as missing. Following a sea search, the swimmer was unable to be found,” the CPSF said in a statement.

Authorities were first notified of an issue at around 2:00 p.m. BST. Hughes’s last recorded location was near one of the shipping lanes off the coast of France. The search was conducted by French and Belgian military helicopters in addition to navy and police boats but has since been called off.

The English Channel is at its narrowest point at the Strait of Dover, a roughly 21-mile wide stretch between Dover, England and Cap Gris-Nez, France. The Strait, in addition to being the closest distance between the two countries, is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The crossing was first completed in 1875 by Captain Matthew Webb in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

Hughes had worked within the fire service since he was 19 years old and was presently assigned to the technical rescue unit. The West Midlands Fire Service Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Brown, released a statement expressing his sadness

“Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad,” Brown said. “We are giving Iain’s family all the support we can at this distressing time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone close to Iain. He is a highly-respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many.”

Hughes leaves behind a wife and two children. He was attempting to raise £21,000, £1000 for each mile of the crossing, for multiple causes including the Fire Fighters Charity, and British Heart Foundation. Since news of his disappearance, his JustGiving page, has more than doubled his stated goal. His fundraising page and Instagram posts show that he had been preparing for the swim for close to two years.