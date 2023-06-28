Bobby Finke on Splitting his Race: “I was gonna try to look back at the board”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Bobby Finke cruised to another national title in the 1500, breaking the US Open record from 2008 in the process. Finke admitted that he had his sights on the historic mark and nearly took a glance at the score board at the 800m mark of the race to see how he was pacing.
Next time he should roll onto his back for a few strokes