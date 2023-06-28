Baylor Nelson Only Made the 200 Free Nationals Cut Last Week…Now He Is In The A Final

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — HEATS

Top 8:

Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 1:45.12 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:45.64 Drew Kibler (CSC) — 1:45.67 Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 1:45.82 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:46.10 Coby Carrozza (TXLA) — 1:46.72 Baylor Nelson (AGS) — 1:46.89 Henry McFadden (JW) — 1:46.94

Baylor Nelson only earned the cut to swim the 200 freestyle at US World Trials last weekend and was a late entry to the event. Now, Nelson has qualified for tonight’s ‘A’ final after swimming a 1:46.89 in prelims.

Nelson was already entered into US World Trials in the 400 IM as the seventh seed and the 200 IM as the ninth seed. Just last week though, Nelson had to qualify in the 200 freestyle.

His previous best time of 1:49.28, which he swam in summer 2021, had expired as the qualifying entry period for this meet was January 1, 2022 through the entry deadline. In addition, Nelson did not swim the 200 freestyle as a lead-off swimmer for Texas A&M this past season, making him unable to have the short course yards (SCY) cut.

Nelson’s coach Jason Calanog told SwimSwam that just last week, Nelson drove on his 20th birthday from College Station to Dallas. He only competed in prelims of the 200 free, swimming a 1:49.16, surpassing the cut of a 1:50.09. Right after his prelims swim, he drove back to College Station to swim in practice.

Nelson’s time of 1:49.16 from a week ago earned him the 25th seed, swimming in the first circle-seeded heat out of lane 8 this morning. He went on to swim a 1:46.89, earning him a spot in tonight’s A final as he will swim out of lane 1, with the potential to qualify for next month’s World Championships.

This is Nelson’s first ‘A’ final in a “Trials” meet. Last April, he won both the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM and 400 IM. There he also swam in the C final of the 200 back and the D final of the 100 free, notably not competing in the 200 free at all. Back at 2020 Olympic Trials, Nelson swam in prelims of the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM.