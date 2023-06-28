Luka Mijatovic Swims 1:50.60 200 Freestyle in Time Trials Breaking Heilman’s 13-14 NAG

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS- TIME TRIALS

14 year old Luka Mijatovic broke another National Age Group record, this time in the LCM 200 freestyle Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis as he swam a 1:50.60 in time trials. Mijatovic broke Thomas Heilman‘s old record of 1:51.27 which he set back in 2021 at the US Open.

Top 3 All-Time 13-14 Boys LCM 200 Free

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Heilman 50 26.08 26.28 100 28.11 28.09 150 28.32 28.99 200 28.09 27.91 1:50.60 1:51.27

The biggest difference between Heilman’s old record and Mijatovic’s swim from today was the third 50. Today, Mijatovic was 0.67 seconds faster than Heilman was on that 50.

Mijatovic had previously sat at #2 all-time as he swam a 1:51.70 earlier this month at the George Haines Invitational. Today’s swim marked a personal best by 1.10 seconds.

Mijatovic now holds the 13-14 LCM 200, 400, and 800 freestyle NAG records. Just yesterday, he missed the 1500 free NAG record by a second as he swam a 15:32.18, just off of Jesse Vassallo’s record that stands at a 15:31.03 from 1976.

In addition to his 1500 free from yesterday, Mijatovic is also on the psych sheets in the 400 and 800 freestyles that will compete later this week in Indianapolis.