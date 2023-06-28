Luka Mijatovic Swims 1:50.60 200 Freestyle in Time Trials Breaking Heilman’s 13-14 NAG

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS- TIME TRIALS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
14 year old Luka Mijatovic broke another National Age Group record, this time in the LCM 200 freestyle Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis as he swam a 1:50.60 in time trials. Mijatovic broke Thomas Heilman‘s old record of 1:51.27 which he set back in 2021 at the US Open.
Top 3 All-Time 13-14 Boys LCM 200 Free
- Luka Mijatovic, 1:50.60 (2023)
- Thomas Heilman, 1:51.27 (2021)
- Maximus Williamson, 1:53.04 (2021)
Split Comparison:
|Mijatovic
|Heilman
|50
|26.08
|26.28
|100
|28.11
|28.09
|150
|28.32
|28.99
|200
|28.09
|27.91
|1:50.60
|1:51.27
The biggest difference between Heilman’s old record and Mijatovic’s swim from today was the third 50. Today, Mijatovic was 0.67 seconds faster than Heilman was on that 50.
Mijatovic had previously sat at #2 all-time as he swam a 1:51.70 earlier this month at the George Haines Invitational. Today’s swim marked a personal best by 1.10 seconds.
Mijatovic now holds the 13-14 LCM 200, 400, and 800 freestyle NAG records. Just yesterday, he missed the 1500 free NAG record by a second as he swam a 15:32.18, just off of Jesse Vassallo’s record that stands at a 15:31.03 from 1976.
In addition to his 1500 free from yesterday, Mijatovic is also on the psych sheets in the 400 and 800 freestyles that will compete later this week in Indianapolis.
Believe it or not, he just got off an 8 hour shift at the construction site right before this swim
Swimflation is real
He seems pretty good.
Glorious king Luka 👑👑
Thorpedo vibes…obviously still a loooooong ways to go but he’s just turned 14 he could conceivably get to 1:48-1:49 low range by the end.
Luka to Heilman rn
Might be the first 14 year old to go under 1:50. I have to imagine Thorpe’s 1:50.07 is the fastest ever for a 14 year old.
Antonio Djakovic went 1.50.05 twice at 14
A 14 year old going 1:50 is nuts