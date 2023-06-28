2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

After an electric Day 1, we’re back for the second day of action at the 2023 U.S. Trials. This morning’s session features heats of the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly.

Kate Douglass blitzed the ninth-fastest 100 freestyle in history on Day 1, winning her first national title and securing a Worlds berth. Today, she takes on the 200 breaststroke. She won bronze in the event at Worlds last year and comes in as the second seed behind veteran Lilly King.

Speaking of veterans, today we’ll get our first look at Olympians like King, Ryan Murphy, and Michael Andrew. Murphy races in the 200 backstroke, where he faces a field littered with young stars like Destin Lasco (who’s already shown off his form), Daniel Diehl, and Keaton Jones. Andrew takes on the 50 butterfly, the last event of the session. He’s the reigning Worlds bronze medalist. That event will also give us another look at Caeleb Dressel, who swam in the ‘C’ final of the 100 free yesterday.

Back on the women’s side, this morning will get us set for an exciting race in the 200 freestyle. Katie Ledecky showed her distance form in the 800 free on Day 1, and now aims to top this much shorter distance. Alongside her, young rising stars like the Sandpiper trio and Erin Gemmell are looking to unseat the veterans. Bella Sims swam a big lifetime best in the 100 free yesterday, which could be a harbinger for she’s got in store for this event.

In the 200 backstroke, American record holder Regan Smith looks to set herself up to qualify for her second Worlds event. She’s come third to Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White at the last two selection meets, but brought a lot of momentum with her into Indianapolis, including a new U.S. Open Record swum earlier this year.

For a full rundown for who to circle on your heat sheet this session, check out our Day 2 prelims preview.

Watch:

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Heats

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt — 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

Championship Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt — 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:57.53

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.25

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Heats

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:46.69

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:44.98

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Heats

World Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni — 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012

Championship Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:21.43

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:23.20

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Heats

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2022

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot — 2016

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016

Championship Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:08.84

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.38

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Heats

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023

(USA) — 2023 Championship Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:05.13

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.96

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Heats

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol — 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

Championship Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:55.46

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:55.35

Top 8:

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Heats

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017

Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32

Top 8:

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Heats

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.53

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 22.87

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 22.79

Top 8: