2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
After an electric Day 1, we’re back for the second day of action at the 2023 U.S. Trials. This morning’s session features heats of the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly.
Kate Douglass blitzed the ninth-fastest 100 freestyle in history on Day 1, winning her first national title and securing a Worlds berth. Today, she takes on the 200 breaststroke. She won bronze in the event at Worlds last year and comes in as the second seed behind veteran Lilly King.
Speaking of veterans, today we’ll get our first look at Olympians like King, Ryan Murphy, and Michael Andrew. Murphy races in the 200 backstroke, where he faces a field littered with young stars like Destin Lasco (who’s already shown off his form), Daniel Diehl, and Keaton Jones. Andrew takes on the 50 butterfly, the last event of the session. He’s the reigning Worlds bronze medalist. That event will also give us another look at Caeleb Dressel, who swam in the ‘C’ final of the 100 free yesterday.
Back on the women’s side, this morning will get us set for an exciting race in the 200 freestyle. Katie Ledecky showed her distance form in the 800 free on Day 1, and now aims to top this much shorter distance. Alongside her, young rising stars like the Sandpiper trio and Erin Gemmell are looking to unseat the veterans. Bella Sims swam a big lifetime best in the 100 free yesterday, which could be a harbinger for she’s got in store for this event.
In the 200 backstroke, American record holder Regan Smith looks to set herself up to qualify for her second Worlds event. She’s come third to Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White at the last two selection meets, but brought a lot of momentum with her into Indianapolis, including a new U.S. Open Record swum earlier this year.
For a full rundown for who to circle on your heat sheet this session, check out our Day 2 prelims preview.
Watch:
Women’s 200 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009
- American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt — 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- Championship Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt — 2012
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:57.53
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.25
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) — 2009
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 1:46.69
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:44.98
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Heats
- World Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023
- American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni — 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012
- Championship Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2012
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:21.43
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:23.20
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Heats
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2022
- American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016
- Championship Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (USA) — 2016
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:08.84
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.38
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Backstroke — Heats
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023
- Championship Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:05.13
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.96
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Backstroke — Heats
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol — 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- Championship Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Piersol (USA) — 2009
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:55.46
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:55.35
Top 8:
Women’s 50 Butterfly — Heats
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
- American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 2017
- Championship Record: 25.48, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.32
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 25.68
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 25.32
Top 8:
Men’s 50 Butterfly — Heats
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018
- American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.53
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 22.87
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 22.79
Top 8:
I feel like 1:57.7 is inevitably going to be 9th but holy moly what a swim.
shackell 157.74
Big drop for Shackell 1:57.7
Alex Shackell just threw down a gnarly swim! 1:57.7
🇺🇸❤️🤍💙📈📈📈💪🏼🎉
Is Carson doing the double?
Hopefully just the 200 back or 200 free prelims with 200 back prelims and final.
Jake Foster and Will Licon prayer circle
or if Katie’s 1:58.84 800 split makes the A cut for todays 200. 😉