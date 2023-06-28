2023 U.S. World Trials: Day 2 Finals Preview

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s finals will begin at 6 pm. The events tonight will be the:

Women’s and Men’s 200 freestyle

Women’s and Men’s 200 breaststroke

Women’s and Men’s 200 backstroke

Women’s and Men’s 50 butterfly

Katie Ledecky cruised to the top seed in the women’s 200 free this morning. Ledecky already has qualified for Worlds after winning the 800 freestyle last night by over 12 seconds. After finishing third last night in the 800, teenager Claire Weinstein will look to earn a spot on the Worlds team in the 200 free. Weinstein swam to the second seed this morning and will be next to Ledecky tonight in the middle of the pool.

Fellow teenager Erin Gemmell will look to qualify for her first major international team as she is the third seed in the 200 free tonight. Gemmell just missed making Worlds last year as she finished seventh in the event at International Team Trials. Weinstein’s teammate Bella Sims is the fourth seed tonight and the two members of Sandpipers of Nevada will swim next to each other. Sims delivered with a huge anchor split last summer on the US 4×200 free relay to help secure gold.

Also on that relay last summer, Leah Smith will look to qualify for Worlds after finishing as the fifth seed this morning. Like Gemmell, Anna Peplowski and Alex Shackell will also look to qualify for their first major international team. Alex Walsh rounds out the top eight and swam on last summer’s 4×200 free relay in prelims.

After just missing out on Worlds last year, Luke Hobson is the top seed heading into the men’s 200 free A final. Next to Hobson will be Drew Kibler who finished just off the podium in the individual event at last summer’s Worlds.

Jake Mitchell swam a personal best this morning and is the third seed tonight. 2022 Worlds finalist in the event Kieran Smith is the fourth seed tonight. Coby Carrozza who made Worlds last summer in the event on the relay will also be in the A final. After only qualifying for the event a week ago, Baylor Nelson is another name to watch in the A final as he swam a huge personal best this morning. Henry McFadden also swam a personal best this morning and will be in lane 1 tonight.

Notably, the second seed after this mornings swims Carson Foster scratched the event. Zane Grothe moved up into the A final and now has a shot at Worlds.

Kate Douglass had a big morning swim and is the top seed by almost two seconds in the women’s 200 breast. The 2022 Worlds Bronze Medalist in the event will look to qualify for Worlds in the event for the second summer in a row. Behind Douglass this morning were the 2020 Olympic silver and bronze medalists. Lilly King (2020 silver medalist) swam the second fastest time of the morning and training partner Annie Lazor (2020 bronze medalist) swam the third fastest.

2021 NCAA Champion in the 100 breast Kaitlyn Dobler tied for fourth this morning. Anna Keating and Emma Weber of Virginia will also be in the A final.

Leading the way in the men’s 200 breast was Matt Fallon who is the top seed by over a second. Fallon did not compete at International Team Trials last April due to scheduling conflicts with school, but he has a solid shot at qualifying for this summer’s Worlds.

Last summer’s National Champion in the 100 breast Josh Matheny swam to a personal best this morning and is the second seed for tonight. Jake Foster is the third seed and will look to qualify for his first major international team. Foster deferred a year of medical school and is currently a pro swimmer. 2022 Worlds Finalist in the event Nic Fink is the fourth seed and will look to represent the US once again.

Just as she led on day 1 in the 200 fly, Regan Smith is the top seed in the 200 back. The former World Record holder in the event is already locked in to compete at Worlds after winning the 200 fly. Next to Smith tonight will be Kennedy Noble who swam a huge personal best by over three seconds this morning.

Claire Curzan is the third seed tonight and will look to represent the US in this event at the international level for the first time. Curzan is also in the 50 fly A final later in the evening.

2022 Worlds silver and bronze medalists Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White are in tonight’s final as the fourth and fifth seeds. Both also swam the event for the US at the 2020 Olympics.

The 200 back looks to be a tight race as the top 8 swimmers are separated by less than a second. Ryan Murphy leads the way and has the most international experience of the field. 2022 Summer National Champion Jack Aikins is the second seed tonight and will be next to Murphy.

After qualifying for Worlds on night 1 in the 100 free, Destin Lasco will look to qualify here in the 200 backstroke. Lasco was the 2023 NCAA Champion in the SCY version of the event. The 21st seed of Notre Dame Tommy Janton qualified fourth.

Gretchen Walsh blasted the top seed in the 50 fly by almost half a second. Walsh qualified for Worlds on night 1 in the 100 free. Next to Walsh will be American Record holder in the event Torri Huske. Abbey Weitzeil, who like Walsh made Worlds last night in the 100 free, will be on the other side of Walsh.

Dare Rose leads the way in the men’s 50 fly and is seeded 0.02 seconds ahead of Michael Andrew tonight. Andrew won bronze in the event at last summer’s Worlds. Ryan Held will also be next to Rose. Held qualified for Worlds on night 1 in the 100 free.