Carson Foster on 2Fly: “First time I’ve ever really swam it with someone in my face”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Carson Foster backed up his 200 Fly swims in Austin with a win in Indianapolis, making the world championships team and securing an individual swim. Foster admitted that this was the first real 200 fly race where he had had competition close to him, being used to racing with open water at the Texas swim center where he’s registered many of his best races.

Oceanian
4 seconds ago

Weinstein a welcome boost to US 4×200 squads

BairnOwl
42 minutes ago

Now I’m curious what Carson said to his brother going into his race. Don’t leave us hanging!

Michael Andrew Wilson
51 minutes ago

Great attitude and candor there.

Lap Counter
53 minutes ago

Smart guy to realize that swimming alone is much different than swimming with people in your face! Props Carson!

Alison England
58 minutes ago

First time I’ve ever really swum it….

