Carson Foster on 2Fly: “First time I’ve ever really swam it with someone in my face”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Carson Foster backed up his 200 Fly swims in Austin with a win in Indianapolis, making the world championships team and securing an individual swim. Foster admitted that this was the first real 200 fly race where he had had competition close to him, being used to racing with open water at the Texas swim center where he’s registered many of his best races.
Weinstein a welcome boost to US 4×200 squads
Now I’m curious what Carson said to his brother going into his race. Don’t leave us hanging!
Great attitude and candor there.
Smart guy to realize that swimming alone is much different than swimming with people in your face! Props Carson!
First time I’ve ever really swum it….