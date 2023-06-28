Claire Weinstein Runs Down Katie Ledecky To Drop Massive 1:55.26 200 Free Swim

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

For nearly a decade, Katie Ledecky was the top women’s 200 freestyle in the United States. However, that all changed on Wednesday night because of 16-year-old Claire Weinstein.

In the women’s 200 free final at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Weinstein had an incredible swim, running down Ledecky during the last 50 meters of the race to beat her and win by 0.02 seconds in a time of 1:55.26. She dropped over a second from her best time of 1:56.27, which was set in prelims on Wednesday morning.

Weinstein’s time is also ranked #2 all-time in the U.S. 15-16 girls’ age group, only sitting behind Missy Franklin‘s national age group record time of 1:55.06. Overall, she is the fourth-fastest American of all-time.

Top U.S. Performers, Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle:

Top U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle:

Up until the 100-meter mark, both Weinstein and Ledecky were trailing Bella Sims. However, Ledecky turned in first at the 150-meter mark and was 0.28 seconds ahead of Weinstein. It looked like Ledecky was about to win until the last few meters of the race, when Weinstein came charging home to beat her.

Splits Comparison:

Claire Weinstein, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals Katie Ledecky, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals Claire Weinstein, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims 50m 27.45 27.24 27.51 100m 28.99 28.94 29.14 150m 29.47 29.45 29.63 200m 29.35 29.65 29.99 Total 1:55.26 1:55.28 1:56.27

This year marks the second year that Weinstein and Ledecky finished top two at World Championship trials. In 2022, Ledecky won and Weinstein placed second, but Weinstein was the top American racing individually at the World Championships because Ledecky opted out of the event.