Maximus Williamson Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record With 1:47.62 200 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

16 year old Maximus Williamson broke the 15-16 National Age Group record Wednesday morning in the boys 200 freestyle swimming a 1:47.62. That broke Luca Urlando‘s previous record of 1:47.73 which he swam back in 2019 at Spring Sectionals.

Split Comparison:

Williamson Urlando 50 25.01 25.53 100 27.11 26.88 150 27.67 27.87 200 27.83 27.45 1:47.62 1:47.73

The biggest difference here was Williamson’s opening 50 where he was over half a second faster than Urlando. Notably, Urlando’s swim was at the beginning of his club team’s 800 freestyle relay.

Williamson previously stood as the #2 fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group as he swam a 1:48.21 at the end of last summer as he finished second in the event at Junior Pan Pacs.

Williamson now holds both the SCY and LCM 200 freestyle 15-16 NAG records. Back in December 2022, Williamson swam a 1:33.07 while leading off his club team’s 800 freestyle relay, setting the SCY NAG record for the 15-16 age group.

This is Williamson’s fifth NAG record for the 15-16 age group. He holds the SCY 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM as well as the LCM 200 IM and now 200 free.

Williamson will swim the event tonight in the B final after placing 14th this morning.