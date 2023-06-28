Thomas Heilman 1:54.54 200 Fly RACE ANALYSIS

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman continued his ascent as one of the best age group swimmers of all-time last night, breaking Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 NAG in the 200m fly (from all the way back in 2001), swimming a 1:54.54 to qualify for the 2023 World Championship team. Phelps fittingly set that record at the 2001 World Champs in Fukuoka, where Heilman will be representing the USA next month. Heilman becomes the youngest male to qualify for a World Champs or Olympic team since Phelps qualified for the 2000 Olympics at age 15.