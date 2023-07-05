Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chase Kalisz Reflects on the Growth of Bob Bowman as a Coach

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chase Kalisz trained under Bob Bowman as a teenager, then again when he took an Olympic redshirt during the 2015-16 season. Now, in his third stint with the head Olympic coach, Kalisz feels that the environment and rhythm Bowman has established is one of the best he’s ever experienced.

