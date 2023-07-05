Freya Anderson Drops 100 Free To Focus On 200 & Relays For Fukuoka

2023 WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 23 – 30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka Convention Centre

Long Course Meters (50m)

Bath Performance Centre athlete Freya Anderson was named to the British 29-strong lineup for this month’s World Championships but the 22-year-old has reportedly changed her mix of events.

The relay gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympic Games will be dropping the 100m freestyle event from her program, instead focusing solely on the 200m free individual event as well as the relays. (Swimming World)

The move echoes the decision made by fellow Olympian Duncan Scott who also eliminated the 100m free from his own schedule to focus solely on the 200m IM.

In both cases, a scheduling clash was cited as the reason, with Scott’s 100m free and 200m IM landing on the same day while Anderson’s 100m free prelim/semi-final would have butted up against the women’s 4x200m free relay.

At the 2023 British Swimming Championships (World Trials), Anderson topped the women’s 200m free podium in a new lifetime best of 1:55.89 and won the 100m free in 53.48. The 200m free outing represented her first foray into sub-1:56 territory.

British Swimming set its stiff qualification times at 52.98 in the 100m free and 1:55.86 in the 200m free. Despite falling short, Anderson was named to the Fukuoka roster due to having earned the British Swimming-dictated consideration times.

Anderson was a prelims swimmer on Great Britain’s gold medal-winning mixed 4x100m medley relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She’s also amassed over a dozen relay medals over the course of three long-course European Championships appearances.

Teammate Anna Hopkin was also named to the British roster for Fukuoka and is slated to race both the 50m and 100m freestyle events.