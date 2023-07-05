Abbey Weitzeil Took Zero Breaths in the 50 Free for the First Time at US Nationals

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Abbey Weitzeil won the 50 free at US Trials last week in US Open record fashion, stopping the clock in a new PB of 24.00. Weitzeil revealed that during the prelims of the race was the first time she had ever done a no-breath 50 free in competition. The sprint specialist was able to once again execute that race strategy at night en route to victory.