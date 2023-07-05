Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Abbey Weitzeil Took Zero Breaths in the 50 Free for the First Time at US Nationals

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Abbey Weitzeil won the 50 free at US Trials last week in US Open record fashion, stopping the clock in a new PB of 24.00. Weitzeil revealed that during the prelims of the race was the first time she had ever done a no-breath 50 free in competition. The sprint specialist was able to once again execute that race strategy at night en route to victory.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!