Abbey Weitzeil Took Zero Breaths in the 50 Free for the First Time at US Nationals

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Abbey Weitzeil won the 50 free at US Trials last week in US Open record fashion, stopping the clock in a new PB of 24.00. Weitzeil revealed that during the prelims of the race was the first time she had ever done a no-breath 50 free in competition. The sprint specialist was able to once again execute that race strategy at night en route to victory.