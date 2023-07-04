2023 European Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the 2023 European Junior Championships is here. Tonight’s action will feature a ton of semifinals, as well as finals of the girls 400 IM and the 4×100 free relays for boys and girls.

As far as the finals for tonight go, Hungary’s Vivien Jackl led the charge this morning in the girls 400 IM, swimming a 4:46.31. Jackl will have her work cut out for her in tonight’s final, however, as Finland’s Louna Kasvio was right behind her with a 4:46.65 this morning. Sweden’s Lisa Nystrand was also under 4:50 this morning, clocking a 4:48.82 to grab the third seed for tonight’s final.

Hungary’s Nikolett Padar had a great swim in the heats of the girls 200 free this morning, roaring to a 1:59.77 to post the top time of the morning by well over a second. Tonight is just the semifinal of the 200 free, so Padar has a clear path towards advancing to the final tomorrow. The European Junior Championship Record in the event sits at 1:57.51, so it seems possible Padar could take a shot at this record tonight or tomorrow night.

Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova was also excellent this morning, throwing down a 30.39 in the girls 50 breast. That swim was the fastest of the morning by 0.99 seconds, setting Efimova up as the clear favorite in the event as we advance to the next round.

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019)

European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

Championship Record: 4:40.56, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Emma Carrasco (Spain), 4:46.39

PODIUM:

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.91, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 1:56.78

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

Championship Record: 1:57.51, Isabel Gose (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Nikolett Padar (Hungary), 1:58.43

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Championship Record: 1:45.26, David Popovici (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (Romania), 1:45.45

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMFINAL

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (2019)

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (2021)

Championship Record: 27.74, Mary Moluh (2022)

2022 European Junior Champion: Mary-Ambre Moluh (France), 27.74

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (2021)

Championship Record: 24.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (Poland), 24.65

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Championship Record: 29.75, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Eneli Jefimova (Estonia), 30.44

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Championship Record: 27.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (Ukraine), 27.62

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Junior Record: 1:52.71, Kristof Milak (2018)

European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Championship Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Krzysztof Chmielewski (Poland), 1:55.49

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:36.19, Canada (2017)

European Junior Record: 3:39.91

European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands (2009)

Championship Record: 3:40.10, Russia (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Italy, 3:42.98

PODIUM:

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:15.79, United States (2022)

European Junior Record: 3:16.26, Russia (2019)

European Record: 3:08.32, France (2008)

Championship Record: 3:16.58, Italy (2009)

2022 European Junior Champion: Romania, 3:18.93

PODIUM: