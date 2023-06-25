Northwestern Head Coach Katie Robinson Named Next Stanford Women’s Associate Head Coach

Northwestern head coach Katie Robinson will become the next associate head coach of the Stanford women’s swimming and diving team under head coach Greg Meehan.

Robinson replaces longtime Stanford women’s associate head coach Tracy Slusser, who departed the Farm last month after 11 years with the Cardinal.

Sources tell SwimSwam that there was some hangup about Robinson’s buyout from Northwestern, but that it was ultimately cleared up, paving the way for her to move west.

Robinson is the fourth Northwestern coach to leave in the last year. Associate head coach Andrew Hodgson was named Alabama’s new associate head coach last month, Cal added former Northwestern graduate assistant Kim Williams to their staff in April, and former Northwestern sprint coach Ignacio Gayo was hired by Ohio State last August. Gayo was the primary coach of prominent Northwestern sprinters Jasmine Nocentini, Maddie Smith, and Miriam Guavera.

In spite of those losses, the Northwestern men still boast the best recruiting class in the Big Ten and the women recently got a boost from the addition of fifth-year transfer Ayla Spitz from Cal.

Robinson was promoted from associate head coach to director of Northwestern’s combined swimming and diving program in 2020, making her one of only two female coaches of a men’s team among Power Five schools (the other being Georgia Tech’s Courtney Hart).

Robinson was named associate head coach of the Northwestern swimming and diving program in July 2018. Prior to joining the Wildcats, she was the head women’s swimming and diving coach at Tulane University from 2012-17 after stints as an assistant coach at Virginia (2008-11) and Rutgers (2011-13).

She began her collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at University of the Pacific during the 2008-09 season.

Robinson swam collegiately at the University of Texas from 2003-07, and was an 11-time All-American. she also was a three-time Big 12 conference champion in the 200 fly and served as team captain and recruiting coordinator in 2006-07.

The Stanford women placed 3rd at the NCAA Championships last season while the Wildcat women placed 29th and the men didn’t score at NCAAs after placing 7th out eight teams at Big Tens.