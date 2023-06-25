Valentine Dumont Crushes Own Belgian Record in 400 Free By More Than 2.5 Seconds

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI

Valentine Dumont dropped more than two and a half seconds off her own Belgian national record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle during her runner-up finish at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy on Sunday.

The 22-year-old reached the wall in 4:06.27, demolishing her previous-best 4:08.81 from the Mare Nostrum Tour stop last month in Barcelona. Dumont has held the Belgian standard in the 400 free for five years ever since the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy, when she took down the previous mark of 4:11.71 set by Isabelle Arnould way back at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Dumont now ranks 17th in the world this season with her new lifetime best. At last year’s World Championships, she placed 20th in the 400 free (4:13.33). She placed second in Sunday’s final behind Simona Quadarella (4:05.85).

Historically, the Sette Colli Trophy has been a successful meet for Dumont. Not only was it the site of her first 400 free national record in 2018, but it was also where she first brought the standard under 4:10 in 2020.

Year-by-Year Progression, Valentine Dumont, Women’s 400 Free:

2016 – 4:15.98

2017 – 4:12.71

2018 – 4:11.12 (National Record)

2019 – 4:10.72 (National Record)

2020 – 4:09.41 (National Record)

2021 – 4:09.92

2022 – 4:10.51

2023 – 4:06.27 (National Record)

It’s the second Belgian record of the weekend for Dumont, who shaved .73 seconds off her best time in the 200 free with a 1:57.18 on Friday.