Dutchwoman Tes Schouten Swims 2:22 in 200 Breast on Sette Colli Day 3 (PRELIMS)

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI

It was a fairly quiet morning on Sunday on the final day of the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy, until late in the session with Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten shook the ground in the women’s 200 breaststroke preliminaries.

Schouten swam 2:22.62 to sit almost five seconds ahead of the field in the preliminary rounds. That swim is the third-fastest of her career behind only the 2:22.21 she did at the Dutch qualification meet in April and the Dutch Record of 2:21.71 she did earlier this month in Amersfoort.

Splits Comparison:

Sette Colli Dutch Quali Meet Dutch Nationals June 25 April 7 June 8 50m 32.21 32.44 32.26 100m 35.33 35.95 35.58 150m 37.03 36.81 36.50 200m 38.05 37.01 37.27 Total Time 2:22.62 2:22.21 2:21.71

Schouten was out aggressively on Sunday morning, splitting 1:07.54 – four tenths ahead of her record pace – on the first 100.

Her time on Sunday morning still would have placed 2nd at last year’s World Championships, though the in-season swims since indicate that it’s going to take better to land on a podium this year.

Other Notable Sunday AM Results: