Dutchwoman Tes Schouten Swims 2:22 in 200 Breast on Sette Colli Day 3 (PRELIMS)

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI
Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)
Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
It was a fairly quiet morning on Sunday on the final day of the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy, until late in the session with Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten shook the ground in the women’s 200 breaststroke preliminaries.
Schouten swam 2:22.62 to sit almost five seconds ahead of the field in the preliminary rounds. That swim is the third-fastest of her career behind only the 2:22.21 she did at the Dutch qualification meet in April and the Dutch Record of 2:21.71 she did earlier this month in Amersfoort.
Splits Comparison:
|Sette Colli
|Dutch Quali Meet
|Dutch Nationals
|June 25
|April 7
|June 8
|50m
|32.21
|32.44
|32.26
|100m
|35.33
|35.95
|35.58
|150m
|37.03
|36.81
|36.50
|200m
|38.05
|37.01
|37.27
|Total Time
|2:22.62
|2:22.21
|2:21.71
Schouten was out aggressively on Sunday morning, splitting 1:07.54 – four tenths ahead of her record pace – on the first 100.
Her time on Sunday morning still would have placed 2nd at last year’s World Championships, though the in-season swims since indicate that it’s going to take better to land on a podium this year.
Other Notable Sunday AM Results:
- Italy’s Filippo Megli led a deep field in the men’s 200 free with a 1:47.21. That’s a best time for him this season as he is still chasing a spot on Italy’s team for the World Championships. There were four swimmers who hit 1:47 in prelims: Stefano di Cola (1:47.51), Olympic champion Tom Dean (1:47.61), and the World Championship favorite David Popovici (1:47.99).
- That group didn’t include Duncan Scott, the Olympic silver medalist, who skipped the 200 free to focus on his new white whale the 200 IM. He swam 2:00.67 to lead the field with fellow Brit Max Litchfield not far behind in 2:00.69.
- Arno Kamminga led the heats in the 200 breaststroke in 2:11.34. He’s the far-and-away favorite to win the race here, but the 27-year-old known for fast in season swimming for much of his career will need to do better in finals if he wants to hold favorite status for the World Championships this summer.
- Thomas Ceccon leads the field in the men’s 50 fly in 23.4o ahead of the German Record holder Luca Armbruster (23.43) and the Hungarian Record holder Szebastian Szabo (23.44). In fact, the top 6 all come from different countries and are all national records holders – Ceccon from Italy, Armbruster from Germany, Szbo from Hungary, Noe Ponti from Switzerland, Ben Proud from Great Britain, and Nyls Korstanje from the Netherlands. The World Record holder Andrii Govorov from Ukraine is also in the field, but a 23.75 leaves him in the B final for Sunday evening.
- Sarah Sjostrom, the World Record holder in the 50 free, took the top seed in the heats in 24.31. Her countrymate MIchelle Coleman was not far behind in 24.75, followed by Anna Hopkin (25.01) and Siobhan Haughey (25.03).