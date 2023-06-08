Schouten Fires Off 2:21.71 200 Breast Dutch National Record

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 8th – Sunday, June 11th

Amersfoort, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships kicked off from Amersfoort today, with the 4-day competition representing a last chance for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Although she’s already qualified for Fukuoka, Tes Schouten did anything but rest on her laurels. The 22-year-old lowered her own Dutch national record en route to taking the 200m breaststroke tonight.

Schouten hit the wall in a mark of 2:21.71 to top the 2breast podium. Her time not only grabbed the gold but it beat the field by nearly 10 seconds.

Schouten opened in 1:07.94 and brought it home in 1:13.77 to put up the fastest time of her career and her first-ever outing under the 2:22 barrier.

Entering this meet, Schouten held the Dutch standard with her lifetime quickest 2:22.21 from the Eindhoven Qualification Meet this past April. Splits from that prior effort checked in at 1:08.34/1:13.87, showing how Schouten attacked her swim on the front half this time around.

Schouten’s new 2:21.71 national record keeps her ranked #2 in the world, sitting behind the newly-minted World Record holder Evgenia Chikunova‘s 2:17.55.