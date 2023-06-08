Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Schouten Fires Off 2:21.71 200 Breast Dutch National Record

2023 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, June 8th – Sunday, June 11th
  • Amersfoort, the Netherlands
  • LCM (50m)
  • World Championships Qualifier
  • Live Results
  • Livestream

The 2023 Dutch Long Course Championships kicked off from Amersfoort today, with the 4-day competition representing a last chance for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Although she’s already qualified for Fukuoka, Tes Schouten did anything but rest on her laurels. The 22-year-old lowered her own Dutch national record en route to taking the 200m breaststroke tonight.

Schouten hit the wall in a mark of 2:21.71 to top the 2breast podium. Her time not only grabbed the gold but it beat the field by nearly 10 seconds.

Schouten opened in 1:07.94 and brought it home in 1:13.77 to put up the fastest time of her career and her first-ever outing under the 2:22 barrier.

Entering this meet, Schouten held the Dutch standard with her lifetime quickest 2:22.21 from the Eindhoven Qualification Meet this past April. Splits from that prior effort checked in at 1:08.34/1:13.87, showing how Schouten attacked her swim on the front half this time around.

Schouten’s new 2:21.71 national record keeps her ranked #2 in the world, sitting behind the newly-minted World Record holder Evgenia Chikunova‘s 2:17.55.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Breast

EvgeniiaRUS
Chikunova
04/21
2:17.55 WR
2Tes
Schouten		NED2:22.2104/07
3Tatjana
Schoenmaker		RSA2:22.4404/14
3Ye
Shiwen		CHN2:22.4405/05
5Thea
Blomsterberg		DEN2:22.6104/01
View Top 27»

6
Dee
11 minutes ago

A definite medal contender in Fukuoka, and nice to see her progressing again – She was flying before covid hit (1.06 aged 18) but hadn’t pushed on post covid, until last autumn. Congrats.

Marrit Steenbergen’s swim today makes her a real sleeper in the 200 individual medley too.

We all know her freestyle is on fire, but she has always had reliable breast (37.3 split on her recent PB) and fly (consistently 27s) legs – But now she has developed a really good backstroke with her PB (1.00.50) today. Her PB before 2023 was 1.03, and her backstroke leg on her IM PB (2.09.1) was 34.3… She is yet another 2.07 candidate imo.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Dee
1
-1
Reply
MZ/X
51 minutes ago

From nearly 5 sec from the No. 1 time of this season? It’s incredible.
Are there any other events with similar differences?

1
-2
Reply
Riser
Reply to  MZ/X
39 minutes ago

The women’s 400IM. Almost a six second difference currently between SM 4:25.87 to KM and KG 4:31.

0
-3
Reply
MZ/X
Reply to  Riser
36 minutes ago

Perhaps the biggest lottery now is in this event, i think (behind the top 1-2).

0
-2
Reply
KeithM
Reply to  Riser
25 seconds ago

Well the 400IM is a much longer race in terms of time & distance but yeah…

0
0
Reply
wow
1 hour ago

She’s really put herself into contention for medals in both breaststrokes come World Championships. I could see a 1:05 low incoming this week for her in the 100 having been 1:05.7 in April and consistently posting 1:05high-1:06low since.

2
-1
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

