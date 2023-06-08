Paul Murphy Hired as New Head Coach for Bloomington Normal Swim Club

Paul Murphy has been hired as the new head coach for Bloomington Normal Swim Club, in Bloomington-Normal, IL. Murphy joins BNSC following a short stint as the head coach of Dayton Raiders, in Dayton, OH. SwimSwam reported in April that Murphy had left Dayton Raiders in early March after having been hired as the head coach in August of 2022, marking a tenure of about seven months with the team. Neither the club nor Murphy responded to SwimSwam’s requests for comment about the split.

About three months after departing from Dayton Raiders, Murphy has landed a new head coaching position, this time in Central Illinois. BNSC operates out of Bloomington-Normal, IL, which is in the heart of state, approximately 130 miles south of Chicago, 160 miles northwest of St. Louis, and 170 miles west of Indianapolis. The club had been searching for a new head coach since their previous coach, Matt Elliott, an SEC Champion and NCAA All-American for Florida, took a job as the head coach of Brownsburg Swim Club and the Brownsburg High School teams in Brownsburg, IN.

Murphy arrives at BNSC with a bevy of coaching experience and success. He is an ASCA Level 5 coach (the highest level which can be reached), has coached 70+ Olympic Trials qualifiers, 5 Olympians, more than 40 High School All-Americans, several state champions, and swimmers who went on to achieve 35 CSCAA All-America awards.

For further context, to become an ASCA Level 5 coach, you must achieve at least one of the following:

On USA Swimming International Coaches List/1 athlete on national team roster /2 national junior team roster. Must be on the official rosters recognized by USA Swimming.

Or 10 USA National Top 8 Finalists.

Or Placing 2 swimmers in the Top 4 or 4 in the Top 8 in the Open Water 5K or 10K National Championships

Per his bio on the BNSC website, Murphy is also an original member of the World Swimming Coaches Association, as well as a member of the International Swimming Coaches Association. Murphy began his coaching career in 1981.