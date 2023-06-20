Sette Colli Entry Lists: Italy Hosts Japan, Hungary, Great Britain, Sweden & More

Internazionali di Nuoto 59° Trofeo Settecolli

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)

Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Meet Central

Entry List

Live Results

The 59th edition of the annual Sette Colli Trophy is nearly upon us with action kicking off this Friday, June 23rd in Rome, Italy.

We’ll see nearly 500 athletes from 30 nations descend on the Foro Italico, with a mix of objectives and goals for this 3-day competition.

For some, such as the host nation of Italy, the Sette Colli represents a last-chance opportunity to qualify for next month’s World Championships.

Italy held its Trials meet in April, with a total of 12 swimmers having clocked Fukuoka-worthy times to add their names to the initial roster. However, those swimmers can attempt to add more events while new names will seek to be added to the lineup with this weekend’s racing.

For other nations, such as Great Britain, Sette Colli will represent a final tune-up ahead of Fukuoka. Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, Tom Dean and more will take on multiple events not to register head-turning times, but rather shake out any more cobwebs before World Championships medals are on the line.

As we previously reported, World Record holder David Popovici is indeed expected to race, with the 18-year-old phenom entered in the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle events.

The latter will pit him against the likes of aforementioned Olympic gold and silver medalist Dean, as well as newly-minted British national champion Matt Richards. The former race will also include Hungarian fly Olympic champion Kristof Milak, British national champion Lewis Burras and versatile Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon.

Those are just two of the many races on which to keep an eye throughout the competition. Shortly we’ll be following up with a subsequent post on the top 5 races to watch.

In the meantime, here are some key entries:

BEL – Roos Vanotterdijk

BRA – Breno Correia, Fernando Scheffer

GBR – Ben Proud, Lewis Burras, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Jacob Whittle, Tom Dean, James Guy, Max Litchfield, Daniel Jervis, Oliver Morgan, Brodie Williams, Archie Goodburn, James Wilby, Greg Butler, Jacob Peters, Anna Hopkin, Lucy Hope, Freya Anderson, Abbie Wood, Freya Colbert, Medi Harris, Lauren Cox, Kathleen Dawson, Katie Shanahan, Kara Hanlon, Laura Stephens

HKG – Siobhan Haughey

HUN – Sebasztian Szabo, Kristof Milak, Balazs Hollo, Richard Marton, Adam Telegdy, Gabor Zombori, David Verraszto, Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapas, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Dalma Sebestyen

IRL – Tom Fannon, Daniel Wiffen

ISR – Meiron Cheruti, Tomer Frankel, Denis Loktev, Gal Cohen Groumi, David Gerchik, Bar Soloveychik

ITA – Leonardo Deplano, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Luca Dotto, Thomas Ceccon, Manuel Frigo, Marco De Tullio, Stefano Di Cola, Matteo Ciampi, Lorenzo Galossi, Gabriele Detti, Matteo Lamberti, Luca De Tulio, Lorenzo Mora, Matteo Milli, Simone Stefani, Matteo Restivo, Nicolo Martinenghi, Simone Cerasuolo, Fabio Scozzoli, Sara Franceschi, Federico Poggio, Piero Codia, Federico Burdisso, Alberto Razzetti, Lorenzo Glessi, Silvia Di Pietro, Costanza Cocconcelli, Simona Quadarella, Linda Camponi, Giulia Salin, Ilaria Cusinato, Ilaria Bianchi, Silvia Scalia, Margherita Panziera, Arianna Castiglioni, Martina Carraro, Benedetta Pilao, Francesca Fangio, Elena Di Liddo

JPN – Takeshi Kawamoto, Hidekazu Takehara, Naoki Mizunuma, Ai Soma, Miki Takahashi, Rio Shirai, Reona Aoki,

NED – Thom De Boer, Kenzo Simons, Nyls Korstanje, Arno Kamminga, Thomas Jansen, Marrit Steenbergen, Valerie Van Roon, Kim Busch, Kira Toussaint, Maaike de Waard, Tes Schouten

POR – Miguel Duarte Nascimento, Diogo Ribeiro

ROU – David Popovici

RSA – Pieter Coetze, Matt Sates

SUI – Roman Mityukov, Antonio Djakovic, Nils Liess, Noe Ponti

SWE – Sarah Sjostrom, Erik Persson, Michelle Coleman, Sophie Hansson, Louise Hansson

UKR – Andrii Govorov