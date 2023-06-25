Sara Franceschi Sets Italian Record of 2:09.30 in Women’s 200 IM in Front of Home Crowd

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI
- Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)
- Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- World Championships Pre-Qualified Italian Swimmers
- Day 3 Finals Recap
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015
- European Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015
- Sette Colli Record – 2:08.28, Katinka Hosszu (HUN0 2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:12.98
GOLD – Sara Franceschi (ITA) 2:09.30
SILVER – Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 2:09.51
BRONZE – Katie Shanahan (GBR) 2:10.93
Swimming in front of the home crowd, Sara Franceschi set an Italian record in the women’s 200 IM swimming to a final time of 2:09.30. That broke her own record of 2:10.05 which she swam earlier this year in April at the Italian Championships.
Today’s swim was a huge swim for Franceschi. In addition to her personal best, it also was her first time under the 2:10-mark. She also has now dropped almost a full second in the event so far this season as her best prior to this year was a 2:10.26 from Settecolli in 2021.
|April 2023, Old Record
|
June 2023, New Record
|Fly
|28.32
|28.8
|Back
|33.52
|33.3
|Breast
|36.94
|36.8
|Free
|31.27
|30.4
|2:10.05
|2:09.30
The biggest difference between her swim today and April’s swim was her freestyle leg. She came home strong and was 0.87 seconds faster today.
Franceschi now sits at #9 in the World so far this season in the event. The event has already gotten much faster so far this season. Although she is ninth in the World this season, Franceschi’s time from today would have been fourth at last summer’s World Championships. It took a 2:08.91 to make the podium at Worlds.
Franceschi competed in the event at the 2020 Olympics, finishing in a 2:11.71 for 13th.