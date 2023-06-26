David Popovici “Sport Is One Of The Keys Of Happy Life”-Flash Quotes From Rome

H59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI

WOMEN’S 50M FREE

2. Michelle Coleman: “I’m very happy with my time and how the race went. I love Rome; this is my favorite competition, and I always come here with pleasure.”

3. Anna Hopkin: “I didn’t expect the third place, I’m thrilled. I had come close to it, so reaching it is amazing.”

MEN’S 200M BACK

1. Roman Mityukov: “I’m very happy with the time I achieved after the training camp in Tenerife, especially with an eye on the World Championships.”

3. Brodie Williams: “It went well, but the season is still ongoing, so I’ll try to improve even more. However, I’m happy. Rome is a magnificent place. The pool is amazing, and the crowd is warm.”

WOMEN’S 200M BACK

1. Kylie Masse: “I’m really tired after these three days. I’m very happy with the result and being here in Rome. I hope I can still manage to explore the city a little and try some traditional dishes.”

2. Katie Shanahan: “I was hoping to go slightly faster, but there will be other opportunities to improve. I’m very satisfied with my race.”

3. Rio Shirai: “I don’t feel at my best, but I gave it my all. It was a good race.”

Men’s 50m fly

1. Thomas Ceccon: “I’m satisfied with the time, although I was hoping for something faster. It’s a shame about the Italian record that I wanted to achieve. I’m learning to push through and deliver good performances even when I’m not at my best. Now I have the final two weeks of intense training before the World Championships. I believe that as a national team, we’re not in the best condition, but we hope to defend the results achieved so far and rely on the support of the new generation.”

3. Noé Ponti: “The race went well. I will analyze the performance further, but I’m satisfied.”

WOMEN’S 200M FLY

1. Boglarka Kapas: “I’m very happy with the result and how the race went. This is one of my favorite stadiums. I love Rome.”

2. Laura Stephens: “I’m really happy to have competed here and achieved the result, which is winning the silver medal in a special place like Rome.”

3. Dalma Sebestyen: “I’m doing well. I’m happy with the result, and competing here in Rome is magical. The city is beautiful.”

MEN’S 200M BREAST

1. Arno Kamminga: “The race went very well, it’s always nice to win in Rome. It wasn’t easy because there were very strong opponents, but it’s great to win the last competition before the World Championships.”

3. Luca Pizzini: “I had fun. It has been a peculiar year with various injuries and family choices, but it is always nice to compete here.”

WOMEN’S 200M BREAST

1. Tes Schouten: “I love Rome and competing under the sun in this pool. Being able to achieve these performances here gives me good hope for the World Championships. I have never swum in a World Championship final before, and I hope to improve my personal best several times and eat a lot of sushi.”

3. Francesca Fangio: “I am satisfied because I changed coach a few months ago, so already being able to perform better than in the national championships is a great achievement.”

MEN’S 200M FREE

1.David Popovici”Both my coach and I are satisfied. I think it was a well-structured race, but now I’ll try to find the perfect one. I really enjoy swimming in this pool, I wish facilities like this were built in Romania as well, because i think sport is one of the keys to happy life and Romanian kids deserve to be happy. For now I can only take home these good feelings. I have wonderful memories of last-year Europeans, but I don’t want to get stuck on those: time goes on and you always have to look for the best result”.

2. Thomas Dean: “I feel good, it was a good race. We all went very fast. To swim this time in June is very good. I’m very tired.”

3. Stefano Di Cola: “The race went pretty well. Popovici is on another level, but I tried to stay as close to him as possible.”

WOMEN’S 400M FREE

1. Simona Quadarella: “I had a lot of fun in this race. Considering that I was very tired, it’s a good time. I have a positive overall assessment of this Settecolli, as we needed to perform well to have good motivation for the World Championships. I try not to have negative thoughts about Fukuoka; I see that we are all very trained, but I will strive to confirm my performance.”

2. Valentine Dumont: “I’m very happy with the time, I improved my personal best by 2 seconds; I really like Rome, it’s my favorite city.”

3. Ajna Kesely: “I am very happy with this position. It was challenging to compete with Quadarella. I hoped to do a little better, but I am still happy because I had a good race yesterday as well.”

MEN’S 200M IM

1. Alberto Razzetti: “I am extremely happy with the race, and I had a lot of fun. It’s a bit strange to compete in lane 0, but I still had good sensations. I see an improvement in my turns, and we will try to continue on this path.”

2. Duncan Scott: “I think it was a very tough race, but I’m happy. Coming back here to Rome is always exciting.”

3. Ron Polonsky: “It was a good race, better than this morning. It was a tough challenge, not difficult, but at the same time not easy either. I really enjoy swimming here in Rome, the city is beautiful, and the atmosphere is great.”

WOMEN’S 200M IM

1. Sara Franceschi: “I got into the water with the intention to win, and I did it. ad very good sensations, and I managed to stay ahead of the Dutch swimmer despite her strong freestyle. I believe that the training and physical condition have always been there; what was missing was that extra mental step, which I have been able to achieve in recent years. I want to finish the year according to my good intentions and then start the next one with the goal of aiming for my third Olympics.”

2. Marrit Steenbergen: “I felt tired before the race. But 2’09″51 is a good time. I’m happy with how I competed this year.”

3. Katie Shanahan: “I’m very happy with the race and my time. I love Rome and swimming in this pool.”

MEN’S 1500M FREE

1. Luca De Tullio: “I think I still have something to offer in this distance in the future because I enjoy swimming it, and especially making progress in the last 100. Going under 15 minutes was my main goal, and achieving it now and after yesterday makes me realize that I can still improve in this race. I couldn’t be happier.”

2. Daniel Wiffen: “The race went very well, I was hoping to go a bit faster but in the end, it was a very intense week with tough training sessions. I’m happy.”