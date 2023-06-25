Adam Peaty In Rome Celebrate Italian Fabio Scozzoli’s Retirement

2023 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

Fabio Scozzoli, 34, closed his swimming career during the second day of 2023 Settecolli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

Scozzoli has 31 international medals between World and European Championships.

“The decision was made with lightness and serenity. I would have liked to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics with my wife Martina and then stop together with her, but I anticipated this decision after realizing that I was no longer competitive in the pool and able to maintain my standards”, Scozzoli said.

Scozzoli’s career will continue as a swimming coach, joining his longtime coach Cesare Casella at Imolanuoto.

“I want to make young swimmers understand that they can count on me with technical and methodological but also more personal advice.”.

Fabio Scozzoli finished 4th in men’s 50m breast final, with a time of 27.36, 0.05 second from the bronze medal.

After the race, he was joined on the pool deck by surprise by Adam Peaty, world record holder of the 50m and 100m breaststroke currently stopped from competitions, who wanted to pay homage with his presence to the retirement of one of his most significant opponents.

Fabio Scozzoli is a specialist in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

He won his first international medals in 2010, the gold medal at the European Championships in Budapest, in the men’s 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m.

During the 2012 European Championship, together with Mirco Di Tora, Matteo Rivolta and Filippo Magnini, Scozzoli won he first gold medal in the 4×100 mixed relay in the history of the event.

Scozzoli won the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke at the World short course championships in Istanbul, becoming the first Italian to win an individual gold medal in a short course championship.

In September 2013, he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee after landing while jumping during a training session.

He underwent surgery and after a period of rehabilitation returned to competition in late 2014.

At the 2017 European Shot Course Championship in Copenhagen, Scozzoli won gold in the 50m breaststroke ahead of Adam Peaty.

He confirmed at the 2018 continental event in Glasgow, taking silver in the 50 breaststroke and bronze with the 4×100 mixed relay.

At the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, he signs his personal best in the 50 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 26″70.

He is married to Martina Carraro, a multiple international medalist.