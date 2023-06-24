2023 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI

Day two finals of the 2023 Sette Colli brings us the 100m free event on both the men’s and women’s sides, with the current World Record holders in each taking center stage.

For the men, it’s 18-year-old David Popovici of Romania who topped the heats with a morning swim of 48.35. If he dips under the 48-second barrier tonight, it will mark the 17th time the Romanian Rocket will have done so. That would keep him ranked 5th among the list of men hitting the most sub-48 second results of their careers.

As for the women, 29-year-old Swedish ace Sarah Sjostrom landed lane 4 with a swift morning outing of 53.43. She’ll be fending off the likes of Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey and Dutch ace Marrit Steenbergen, the former of which topped the 200m free podium last night in a head-turning 1:54.77.

Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania will dive in for the Benedetta Pilato-less women’s 50m breast, while fellow Olympic medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of the host nation will try to get it done in the men’s edition.

Additional ones to watch include Kylie Masse (CAN) in the women’s 50m back, Freya Colbert (GBR) in the women’s 400m IM.

The night will be capped off by the men’s and women’s 800m free.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2016

(SWE) 2016 European Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2016

(SWE) 2016 Sette Colli Record – 56.04, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2015

(SWE) 2015 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 58.33

GOLD – Louise Hansson (SWE) 57.25

SILVER – Angelina Kohler (GER) 57.65

BRONZE – Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) 57.75

It was a fierce battle to the wall in this women’s 100m fly race, with the top 3 finishers all getting there within half a second of one another.

Sweden’s Louise Hansson touched first in 57.25, splitting 26.77/30.48 in the process. That time was just .25 shy of the 57.00 season-best the former USC Trojan put up at the Swim Open Stockholm last April to rank 7th in the world.

Germany’s Angelina Kohler was next, clocking a time of 57.65 for silver. Kohler’s time, too, was within striking distance of her season-best, a time which remains at the 57.22 notched at April’s Berlin Open to rank 10th on the season.

As for Greek swimmer Anna Ntountounaki, the 27-year-old’s result tonight of 57.75 ranks as the 3rd fastest of her career. She owns the national record with her lifetime best of 57.25 en route to a 9th-place finish at the 2020 Olympic Games.

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022

European Record – 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022

Sette Colli Record – 1:53.18, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:56.71

GOLD – Noe Ponti (SUI) 1:55.39

SILVER – Giacomo Carini (ITA) 1:55.72

BRONZE – Richard Marton (HUN) 1:57.10

Without World Record holder Kristof Milak who was originally entered but bowed out of this competition, it was Swiss ace Noe Ponti who snagged this 200m fly victory.

Olympic medalist Ponti doubled up on his 100m fly win from last night with a solid effort in this longer distance, producing 1:55.39 to top the podium.

22-year-old Ponti’s time this evening checks in as a season-best, slicing .02 off of the 1:55.42 he produced at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Behind Ponti was Italian Giacomo Carini, who stopped the clock in 1:55.72. As just one swimmer from April’s national championships hit a World Championships qualifying time (Alberto Razzetti‘s 1:54.98), Carini most likely just added his name to the Fukuoka roster.

Carini’s outing tonight represents the 9th quickest of his career and the 22-year-old now ranks 19th in the world on the season.

Hungary’s Richard Marton rounded out the top 3 in 1:57.10. Of note, 4th place finisher Polat Turnali appears to have established a new Turkish national record. His time of 1:58.31 shaved .03 off of the current NR.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021

European Record – 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 2021

Sette Colli Record – 59.23, Kira Toussaint (NED) 2021

(NED) 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:00.29

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN) 59.73

SILVER – Lauren Cox (GBR) 59.79

BRONZE – Kira Toussaint (NED) 1:00.33

There were no major fireworks in this women’s 100m back, as just 2 swimmers dipped under the minute threshold.

Canadian Olympian Kylie Masse topped the podium in 59.73, getting under the 59.84 she logged to take the top seed out of the heats. Her season-best remains at the 59.00 she registered at Canada’s World Trials.

Great Britain’s Lauren Cox was right behind, touching only .06 back to claim silver in 59.79. For 21-year-old Cox, tonight’s effort checks in as her first-ever foray into the 59-point territory.

Entering this meet her personal best rested at the 1:00.01 posted at this year’s British Championships. Her 59.79 time keeps her ranked 8th on the all-time British performers’ list.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) 2022

European Record – 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2021

Sette Colli Record – 24.39, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 25.16

GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 24.69

SILVER – Apostolos Christou (GRE) 24.92

BRONZE – Andrei-Mircea Anghel (ROU) 24.98

The same pair who finished 1-2 in last night’s 100m back repeated their placement in this 50m back sprint tonight.

Host nation swimmer Thomas Ceccon wound up on top, producing a winning effort of 24.69. That’s a nice improvement on the World Record holder’s previous season-best of 24.93 from April’s Italian Championships to bump the 22-year-old up to now rank 11th in the world.

Greek national record holder Apostolos Christou snagged another silver behind Ceccon, logging 24.92 to also get under the 25-second threshold. That sliced .08 off of the 25.00 hit at the Apostolos Swim Open last month.

Andri-Mircea Anghel of Romania scored a nice new personal best, with his bronze medal-worthy 24.98 getting him under the 25-second barrier for the first time ever.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record – 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2016

Sette Colli Record – 4:34.65, Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 4:43.06

GOLD – Katie Shanahan (GBR) 4:36.92

SILVER – Sara Franceschi (ITA) 4:37.37

BRONZE – Freya Colbert (GBR) 4:38.56

Two of the top four British women’s 400m IM performers of all time were in this race, giving the nation a 2 medal haul when all was said and done.

University of Stirling’s Katie Shanahan grabbed the gold in 4:36.92 while teammate and 2023 national champion Freya Colbert of Loughborough University bagged the bronze in 4:38.56.

Sandwiched in between was Italian national champion Sara Franceschi who secured silver in 4:37.37. Franceschi has already qualified for the World Championships with the 4:35.98 she belted out at April’s Italian Championships.

As for Shanahan, her best-ever time of 4:36.74 rendered her the runner-up behind Colbert’s PB of 4:35.50 at this year’s British Championships. Colbert’s outing there in Sheffield rendered her GBR’s 3rd-quickest in history while Shanahan’s result ranked her 4th.

The fact that both Brits are already within striking distance of their PBs while under heavy training is a very good sign for potential outcomes in the race for minor medals behind Canadian phenom and newly-minted World Record holder Summer McIntosh.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) 2008

European Record – 4:06.16, Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 2008

(HUN) 2008 Sette Colli Record – 4:07.47, David Verraszto (HUN) 2017

(HUN) 2017 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 4:17.48

GOLD – Max Litchfield (GBR) 4:11.36

SILVER – Alberto Razzetti (ITA) 4:13.58

BRONZE – Gabor Zambori (HUN) 4:15.73

It’s been nearly two years since Great Britain’s Max Litchfield has raced on home soil, as the Olympic finalist has been training and racing abroad. We still don’t know the whole story about why Litchfield can’t or won’t go home but will continue to track this down.

In the meantime, the 28-year-old clocked a time of 4;11.36 to take the men’s 400m IM here decisively, touching 2 second ahead of the next-closest competitor. For Litchfield, his effort inserts itself among the man’s 10 best personal performances. His resume boasts a lifetime best of 4:09.62 from the 2017 World Championships.

Alberto Razzetti of Italy notched a time of 4:13.58 for silver, most likely adding his name to the World Championships roster for his nation. He easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ time of 4:17.48, also beating the 4:14.37 produced at April’s Italian Championships.

Hungary’s Gabor Zambori hit 4:15.73 for bronze, carrying on the tradition of great Hungarian IMers, including the retired European Record holder Laszlo Cseh and the Sette Colli record holder David Verraszto.

Of note, 5th place finisher Pier Matteazzi‘s time of 4:17.47 sneaked under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard as well. We’ll have to see if he gets the nod to race in Fukuoka based on tonight’s performance.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 European Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 Sette Colli Record – 52.72, Pernille Blume (DEN) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 54.25

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

(ROU) 2022 European Record – 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

(ROU) 2022 Sette Colli Record – 48.14, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2021

(ITA) 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 48.51

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) 2021

(ITA) 2021 European Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) 2021

(ITA) 2021 Sette Colli Record – 29.69, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) 2021

(ITA) 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 31.02

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2017

European Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2017

Sette Colli Record – 26.41, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 27.33

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2016

European Record – 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008

Sette Colli Record – 8:20.70, Alessia Filippi 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 54.03

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (CHN) 2009

European Record – 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 2019

Sette Colli Record – 7:40.22, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 2020

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 7:53.11

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –