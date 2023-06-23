2023 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

INTERNAZIONALI DI NUOTO 59° TROFEO SETTECOLLI
- Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)
- Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview/Men’s Top Races to Watch/Women’s Top Races to Watch
- Entry List
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022
- European Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022
- Sette Colli Record – 53.29, Mewen Tomac (FRA) 2020
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 54.03
GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 52.86 *Meet Record
SILVER – Apostolos Christou (GRE), 52.99
BRONZE – Simone Stefani (ITA) 54.16
It was a 2-man race in this 100m backstroke, between reigning World Record holder Thomas Ceccon and Greek national record holder Apostolos Christou.
Ceccon wound up at the wall first, punching a new season-best of 52.86. That also checked in as a new Sette Colli Trophy Record, overtaking the previous mark of 53.29 Frenchman Mewen Tomac put on the books in 2020.
Tonight Ceccon opened in 25.67 and closed in 27.19 to get the job done, erasing his previous season-best of 53.36 from April’s Italian Championships. The 22-year-old now bumps himself to rank 6th in the world.
As for 26-year-old Christou, he was right behind the Italian to touch in 52.99 as a new season-best. That now renders him the world’s 10th-quickest performer on the season and just under a second off his career-fastest 52.09 national record from last year’s World Championships.
Both Ceccon and Christou have already qualified for next month’s World Championships.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) 2018
- European Record – 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) 2021
- Sette Colli Record – 27.57, Holly Barratt (AUS) 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:00.59
GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.76
SILVER – Lauren Cox (GBR), 28.01
BRONZE – Maaike De Waard (NED), 28.07
Canada’s Kylie Masse held on to her pole position from taking the top seed out of the heats. The former World Record holder notched a time of 27.76 as the sole competitor to get to the wall under the 28-second barrier for gold.
Behind her was British ace and 2018 European Junior champion in this event Lauren Cox. The now-21-year-old upgraded her 6th seed to claim silver this evening in 28.01.
Dutch racer Maaike De Waard rounded out the top 3 in 28.07. De Waard took bronze in this event at the 2022 European Championships in a time of 27.54, her lifetime best.
Masse already ranks as the 3rd swiftest performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 27.38 she produced at the January Pro Swim Series.
As for Cox, she took the British title at April’s Trials, notching a winning time there in Sheffield of 27.81 to rank 16th in the world.
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009
- European Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2099
- Sette Colli Record – 3:43.70, Gabriele Detti (ITA) 2020
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 3:48.15
GOLD – Marco De Tullio (ITA), 3:46.08
SILVER – Matteo Ciampi (ITA), 3:46.87
BRONZE – Matteo Lamberti (ITA), 3:48.17
It was an Italian sweep of the podium in this men’s 400m free, led by Marco De Tullio but by only just.
Matteo Ciampi fired off a big-time 200m front half of 1:49.87 and led through the final 350m until he wound up holding on for dear life as De Tullio gained ground and got to the wall first. For perspective, the next-quickest opening 200m was Gabriele Detti‘s 1:52.55.
De Tullio touched in 3:46.08 to Ciampi’s 3:46.87 while Matteo Lamberti also landed on the podium in 3:48.17 for bronze. Of note, Olympic medalist Detti and Irishman Daniel Wiffen tied for 4th in 3:48.81.
De Tullio had already qualified for Fukuoka in this event, courtesy of the 3:44.69 he registered at April’s Italian Championships.
26-year-old Ciampi, the 2019 World University Games champion in this event, now also dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ time of 3:48.15 with his silver medal. His outing here represents just the 3rd outing under 3:47, with his resume boasting a lifetime best of 3:46.25 from the 2022 Italian Championships.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009
- European Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009
- Sette Colli Record – 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2016
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:58.66
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- European Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- Sette Colli Record – 58.29, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 59.75
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) 2017
- European Record – 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013
- Sette Colli Record – 1:04.98, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:07.35
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2021
- European Record – 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021
- Sette Colli Record – 50.98, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 51.96
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014
- European Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014
- Sette Colli Record – 25.19, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 26.32
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) 2009
- European Record – 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) 2009
- Sette Colli Record – 21.16, Ben Proud (GBR) 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 22.12
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018
- European Record – 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (DEN) 2013
- Sette Colli Record – 15:48.81, Simona Quadarella (ITA) 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 16:29.57
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Ceccon vs Armstrong is gonna be box office
ceccon 52.86
christou 52.99
Is there a live stream?
vpn to watch at https://www.raiplay.it/dirette/raisport
https://www.facebook.com/Federnuoto