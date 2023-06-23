2023 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

INTERNAZIONALI DI NUOTO 59° TROFEO SETTECOLLI

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

European Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

Sette Colli Record – 53.29, Mewen Tomac (FRA) 2020

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 54.03

GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 52.86 *Meet Record

SILVER – Apostolos Christou (GRE), 52.99

BRONZE – Simone Stefani (ITA) 54.16

It was a 2-man race in this 100m backstroke, between reigning World Record holder Thomas Ceccon and Greek national record holder Apostolos Christou.

Ceccon wound up at the wall first, punching a new season-best of 52.86. That also checked in as a new Sette Colli Trophy Record, overtaking the previous mark of 53.29 Frenchman Mewen Tomac put on the books in 2020.

Tonight Ceccon opened in 25.67 and closed in 27.19 to get the job done, erasing his previous season-best of 53.36 from April’s Italian Championships. The 22-year-old now bumps himself to rank 6th in the world.

As for 26-year-old Christou, he was right behind the Italian to touch in 52.99 as a new season-best. That now renders him the world’s 10th-quickest performer on the season and just under a second off his career-fastest 52.09 national record from last year’s World Championships.

Both Ceccon and Christou have already qualified for next month’s World Championships.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) 2018

European Record – 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) 2021

Sette Colli Record – 27.57, Holly Barratt (AUS) 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:00.59

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.76

SILVER – Lauren Cox (GBR), 28.01

BRONZE – Maaike De Waard (NED), 28.07

Canada’s Kylie Masse held on to her pole position from taking the top seed out of the heats. The former World Record holder notched a time of 27.76 as the sole competitor to get to the wall under the 28-second barrier for gold.

Behind her was British ace and 2018 European Junior champion in this event Lauren Cox. The now-21-year-old upgraded her 6th seed to claim silver this evening in 28.01.

Dutch racer Maaike De Waard rounded out the top 3 in 28.07. De Waard took bronze in this event at the 2022 European Championships in a time of 27.54, her lifetime best.

Masse already ranks as the 3rd swiftest performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 27.38 she produced at the January Pro Swim Series.

As for Cox, she took the British title at April’s Trials, notching a winning time there in Sheffield of 27.81 to rank 16th in the world.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

European Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 3:43.70, Gabriele Detti (ITA) 2020

World Aquatics 'A' – 3:48.15

GOLD – Marco De Tullio (ITA), 3:46.08

SILVER – Matteo Ciampi (ITA), 3:46.87

BRONZE – Matteo Lamberti (ITA), 3:48.17

It was an Italian sweep of the podium in this men’s 400m free, led by Marco De Tullio but by only just.

Matteo Ciampi fired off a big-time 200m front half of 1:49.87 and led through the final 350m until he wound up holding on for dear life as De Tullio gained ground and got to the wall first. For perspective, the next-quickest opening 200m was Gabriele Detti‘s 1:52.55.

De Tullio touched in 3:46.08 to Ciampi’s 3:46.87 while Matteo Lamberti also landed on the podium in 3:48.17 for bronze. Of note, Olympic medalist Detti and Irishman Daniel Wiffen tied for 4th in 3:48.81.

De Tullio had already qualified for Fukuoka in this event, courtesy of the 3:44.69 he registered at April’s Italian Championships.

26-year-old Ciampi, the 2019 World University Games champion in this event, now also dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ time of 3:48.15 with his silver medal. His outing here represents just the 3rd outing under 3:47, with his resume boasting a lifetime best of 3:46.25 from the 2022 Italian Championships.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

European Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:58.66

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

European Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

Sette Colli Record – 58.29, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 59.75

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) 2017

European Record – 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

Sette Colli Record – 1:04.98, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:07.35

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2021

European Record – 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021

Sette Colli Record – 50.98, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 51.96

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

European Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

Sette Colli Record – 25.19, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 26.32

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) 2009

European Record – 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 21.16, Ben Proud (GBR) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 22.12

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018

European Record – 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (DEN) 2013

Sette Colli Record – 15:48.81, Simona Quadarella (ITA) 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 16:29.57

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –