2023 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

59TH ANNUAL SWIMMING TROPHY SETTECOLLI

It’s here – the final day of action at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy. That means it’s the last day of this ‘last chance’ meet for Italian swimmers to vie for spots on their nation’s World Championships roster.

Among the host nation contingent, we’ll see Filippo Megli and Stefano Di Cola take on the Romanian Rocket David Popovici in the men’s 200m free, with reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean of Great Britain lurking among the pack.

Thomas Ceccon topped the men’s 50m fly heats, although reigning World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine, German record holder Luca Armbruster and Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo will try to rain on the Italian’s parade.

With Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden among the women’s 50m free field, we’ll most likely be treated to yet another display of her awesome sprinting prowess.

Stay tuned and refresh often for updates as the day’s activities unfold.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjotrom (SWE) 2017

European Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 Sette Colli Record – 23.92, Pernille Blume (DEN) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 25.04

GOLD – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 23.93

SILVER – Michelle Coleman (SWE) 24.43

BRONZE – Anna Hopkin (GBR) 24.62

It was a 1-2 Swedish punch to kick off our final day of action at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy.

29-year-old Sarah Sjostrom fired off a time of 23.93 to win this women’s 50m free decisively, with teammate Michelle Coleman snagging silver in 24.43. British ace Anna Hopkin wrangled up bronze in 24.62.

Sjostrom’s time tonight was just off the 23.82 she produced in Monaco on the Mare Nostrum Tour while Coleman’s 24.43 represents a new season-best to rank 10th in the world. Remarkably, this marks Sjostrom’s 23rd time overall and 4th time already this season under the 24-second barrier.

As for Loughborough’s Hopkin, the 27-year-old Olympian’s outing was only .11 off the 24.51 she nailed for the national title at this year’s British Championships.

Of note, 4th place finisher Siobhan Haughey already took the 100m and 200m freestyle victories here and her 24.65 50m free time was only .09 off the 24.56 Hong Kong national record she put up in Canet last month.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) 2009

European Record – 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) 2021

Sette Colli Record – 1:55.05, Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 2012

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:58.07

GOLD – Roman Mityukov (SUI) 1:56.56

SILVER – Hidekazu Takehara (JPN) 1:57.57

BRONZE – Brodie Williams (GBR) 1:59.67

Swiss national record holder Roman Mityukov powered his way to the 200m back gold in a time of 1:56.56. Opening in 57.79 and closing in 58.77, the 22-year-old put up the 5th swiftest time of his career.

Mityukov owns the Swiss standard at the 1:56.22 he logged in the semi-finals of the 2022 European Championships. There in Rome, he wound up ultimately finishing in 4th in a time of 1:56.45. His time tonight now ranks him 11th in the world on the season.

Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara got his nation on the board tonight with silver, clocking 1:57.57 as the runner-up. That was just over half a second off the 1:56.93 he registered at this year’s Japanese World Trials.

Rounding out the top 3 was Commonwealth Games champion Brodie Williams, with the British 24-year-old touching in 1:59.67.

While an Italian was absent from the podium, Matteo Restivo has already qualified for the World Championships in this event, courtesy of the 1:56.96 he earned at April’s Italian Championships.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023

European Record – 2:04.94, Anastasia Zuyeva (RUS) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 2:06.87, Margherita Panziera (ITA) 2019

(ITA) 2019 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:11.08

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN) 2:08.91

SILVER – Katie Shanahan (GBR) 2:09.69

BRONZE – Rio Shirai (JPN) 2:10.23

Just two women dipped under the 2:10 barrier in tonight’s 200m back, led by Canadian Olympian Kylie Masse.

27-year-old Masse logged a solid swim of 2:08.91 to lead British national champion Katie Shanahan, with the latter touching in 2:09.69.

Japan got on the board once again, with Rio Shirai punching a result of 2:10.23 for bronze.

Masse currently ranks 5th in the world with the 2:07.13 she hit at Canadian Trials while Shanahan is right behind, ranked 9th with her personal best of 2:07.81.

Shanahan’s performance in Sheffield rendered the University of Stirling star the 4th fastest British performer in history. Masse’s personal best of 2:05.42 from the Olympic Games ranks her as the #1 Canadian woman ever.

As for Shirai, the 23-year-old claimed the Japanese national title in April with a mark there in Tokyo of 2:10.01 so she was only .21 off of that outing this evening.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 European Record – 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 Sette Colli Record – 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 23.53

GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 22.84

SILVER – Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 23.13

BRONZE – Noe Ponti (SUI) 23.27

Thomas Ceccon nearly broke his own Italian national record en route to taking this men’s 50m fly. He got to the wall in a super quick 22.84, just .05 outside his standard of 22.79 he registered in the semi-finals of the event at last year’s World Championships.

There in Budapest, Ceccon ultimately placed 5th in a slower 22.86.

Ceccon’s outing tonight represents a new season-best, beating out the 22.84 scored at the Italian Championships. The 22-year-old remains ranked #2 in the world, only behind Russian Oleg Kostin’s 22.62.

Hungarian record holder Szebasztian Szabo snagged silver in 23.13 while Olympic medalist Noe Ponti touched in 23.27. Ponti already snared the 100m and 200m fly victories at this competition.

World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine topped the B-Final in a time of 23.42. Additional A-Final finishers included Dutchman Nyls Korstanje claiming 4th in 23.36 while British star Ben Proud clocked 23.45 for 5th place.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) 2009

European Record – 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 2:07.05, Sara Isakovic (SLO) 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:09.21

GOLD – Boglarka Kapas (HUN) 2:08.52

SILVER – Laura Stephens (GBR) 2:09.32

BRONZE – Dalma Sebestyen (HUN) 2:09.42

Hungarian Olympian Boglarka Kapas captured the women’s 200m butterfly victory in a time of 2:08.52, the sole outing of the field under 2:09. However, the race for minor medals was extremely heated with the next 5 finishers all touching within half a second of one another.

British national champion Laura Stephens secured silver in 2:09.32 while Kapas’ teammate Dalma Sebestyen was only .10 behind in 2:09.42 for bronze.

Kapas time tonight represents a new season-best, ranking the 30-year-old 17th in the world this season.

24-year-old Stephens claimed the British Championships gold in April with a World Championships-worthy result of 2:06.62, her lifetime best. That rendered her the 4th fastest woman in the world thus far.

The top Italian finisher this evening was Antonella Crispino who topped the B-Final in a time of 2:09.61. That falls .4 shy of the 2:09.21 World Aquatics ‘A’ cut needed for Fukuoka and is the 2nd swiftest result of her career.

As it stands right now, no Italian woman has cleared a time worthy of automatic World Championships qualification.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) 2019

European Record – 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (RUS) 2019

Sette Colli Record – 2:07.62, Arno Kamminga (NED) 2021

(NED) 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:10.31

GOLD – Arno Kamminga (NED) 2:10.57

SILVER – Erik Persson (SWE) 2:11.27

BRONZE – Luca Pizzini (ITA) 2:11.42

It was a subdued men’s 200m breaststroke this evening where no contestant beat the 2:10 barrier.

Leading the way was two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, who reached the wall first in 2:10.57.

Swedens’ Erik Persson nabbed 2:11.27 as the silver medalist while Italy’s Luca Pizzini rounded out the top 3 in 2:11.42.

Kamminga’s season-best remains at the 2:09.34 he put up last month at the AP Race International Meet in London, whose namesake athlete Adam Peaty was on-deck here in Rome yesterday.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) 2023

European Record – 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) 2023

Sette Colli Record – 2:20.72, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:25.91

GOLD – Tes Schouten (NED) 2:21.84

SILVER – Reona Aoki (JPN) 2:23.84

BRONZE – Francesca Fangio (ITA) 2:25.34

Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten wowed the crowd with another impressive 200m breaststroke performance.

The 22-year-old nearly broke her own national record en route to winning the event tonight, stopping the clock in 2:21.84, That represents the 2nd quickest time of her career, with only her Dutch standard of 2:21.71 ranked ahead of it from the Dutch Championships earlier this month.

Schouten dominated the field, with the next-closest racer Reona Aoki of Japan touching 2 seconds later in 2:23.84. Her silver medal-worthy performance is within a second of the 2:23.12 season-best Aoki logged at January’s Kosuke Kitajima Cup.

Italy’s Francesca Fangio rounded out the top 3 in a time of 2:25.34, while her teammate Martina Carraro claimed 4th place in 2:25.57. Both times clear the 2:25.91 World Aquatics ‘A’ standard, most likely rendering them the first women from the nation to qualify for the 2breast for Fukuoka.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

European Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 1:46.39, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:47.06

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Record – 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 4:02.64, Camille Muffat (FRA) 2013

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 4:10.57

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) 2011

European Record – 1:55.18, Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 1:57.11, Daiya Seto (JPN) 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:59.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015

European Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015

Sette Colli Record – 2:08.28, Katinka Hosszu (HUN0 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 2:12.98

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) 2012

European Record – 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 2022

Sette Colli Record – 14:33.10, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 202

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 15:04.64

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –