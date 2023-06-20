Tickets Still Available For Next Month’s World Aquatic Championships

We’re well inside a month to go until the World Aquatic Championships kick off in Fukuoka, Japan and there are still plenty of tickets on sale. The two week event begins with an opening ceremony and runs from July 14 – 30.

June 19th kicked off the fifth wave of ticket sales. These tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Swimming events run for eight days, from July 23 – 30. Tickets for the first day of competition are completely sold out, but there are seats available for every other session, including both heats and finals. There are also combination tickets available July 24 – 27, which grant admission to both swimming heats and the day’s water polo matches.

Tickets for prelims sessions are general admission but for finals, ticket prices and availability are separated into classes, S-Seats A-Seats, side S-seats, and side A-seats. Side A-seats are sold out for all finals sessions. Both types of tickets guarantee a reserved seat, the position of which is randomly allocated.

Prices of Still Available Swimming Tickets

Type of Available Ticket Price (Yen/USD) Swimming Heats + WP Matches 6,000/42.48 Heats — General Admission 3,000/21.14 Heats — Under 18 1,500/10.57 Finals — S-Seat 18,000/126.83 Finals — A-Seat 14,000/98.64 Finalse — Side S-Seat 8,000/56.37

Note: USD conversions subject to change