Police Raid Paris 2024 Olympic HQ In Corruption Investigation

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Paris 2024 Olympic headquarters has made headlines.

After the building was stormed by anti-pension reform protesters earlier this month, French police raided HQ on Tuesday in a corruption probe.

Police searched the building as part of an investigation into the awarding of public contracts, according to Politico, with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee confirming that searches were carried out by “teams from the criminal police and the public prosecutor” in an internal email seen by Politico.

“A police search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee. Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations,” the organizing committee said in a statement.

The raids were tied to two “preliminary investigations” into financial improprieties with contracts and public funds, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office told CNN.

There were reportedly “several” different sites raided along with Paris 2024 HQ, including the headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for a lot of the construction and infrastructure surrounding the Paris 2024 Games.

The headquarters of multiple private companies that have been awarded public contracts were also being searched on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously emphasized the importance of delivering a successful Olympics and said in March that the Games’ goal should aim to “welcome the world in the best possible conditions of safety, organization, social and ecological responsibility.”

The International Olympic Committee provided the following statement:

“We are aware that there has been a search by police of the Paris 2024 headquarters today. We have been informed by Paris 2024, that they are cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter and we would refer you to them for further information.”

A preliminary investigation opened in 2017 by a French police anti-corruption unit looked into “illegal conflict of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment of favoritism targeting several contracts” awarded by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, according to CNN.

A second preliminary investigation opened in 2022 examined the charges of “illegal conflict of interest, favoritism and concealment of favoritism relating to several contracts” awarded by the Paris 2024 Committee and SOLIDEO.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11.