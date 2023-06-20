AUS & French Trials, Skipping Worlds, & Elite Swimmers as Coaches | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Australian and French Trials, multiple South Africans skipping 2023 World Championships, and Elite Swimmers transitioning to DI coaching roles. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Introduction
- 1:14 How Dominant will the Australian women be in relays in Fukuoka?
- 10:27 How do the Australian men’s relay podium chances look?
- 19:00 How certain is Leon Marchand‘s repeat IM sweep in Fukuoka?
- 24:59 Other Storylines at French Trials
- 27:27 Will Matt Sates & Pieter Coetze Skipping Worlds pay off?
- 33:21 Feelings on Elite Swimmers Jumping into Assistant Coaching Roles at Power 5 DI Schools
SINK or SWIM
- 42:11 Will Cam McEvoy medal in Fukuoka?
- 46:46 Regan Smith or Kaylee McKeown: Who will be the Backstroke Queen in Fukuoka?
They’ll probably decide what to do with the medley relay breast leg after Harkin swims the individual and she’ll have to be quite slow to justify moving McKeown to breast.
Chalmers is swimming the 4×2 this year and will probably be in his usual 1:45 shape.
China is probably favourite for bronze and South Korea look strong as well but they’re short a leg as far as I can see.
China
1:44.65 PAN, ZHANLE
1:45.71 WANG, SHUN
1:46.67 HONG, JINQUAN
1:46.69 FEI, LIWEI
South Korea
1:44.61 HWANG, SUNWOO
1:45.70 LEE, HOJOON
1:46.10 KIM, WOOMIN
The backstroke is going to be so interesting.
Kaylee has gone faster than anyone else in history in both the 100 and 200 this season, and is ranked first in the 50. But obviously Smith has been having a cracker of a season and will have a fully tapered meet next week where she is arguably within reach of both of Kaylee’s world records.
I have to back Kaylee but I’m very interested to see what Smith does next week