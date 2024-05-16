Maertens, Wellbrock & Kohler Headline German Lineup For Paris 2024

The German Swimming Federation has revealed its 24-strong lineup for this summer’s Olympic Games, pending final German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmation on June 4th.

The lineup includes 9 women and 15 men hoping to improve upon the nation’s earning two pool swimming medals at the 2020 Olympic Games.

There in Tokyo, Florian Wellbrock collected bronze in the men’s 1500m freestyle. He also snagged gold in the men’s 10k open water race marking just the 2nd occasion in which a swimmer has medaled in both disciplines at an Olympic Games.

On the women’s side, it was now-retired Angelina Kohler who got it done for bronze in the 1500m free.

This time around, freestyle ace Lukas Maertens looks primed to put on a potential Olympic show, owning the top time in the world in the 200m distance. Maertens cranked out a lifetime best of 1:44.14 while he also wears the world rankings crown in the 800m free with his head-turning 3:40.33 from the German Trials.

Newly-minted 50m breast national record holder Melvin Imoudu is another one to watch while Sven Schwarz in the mid-distance free and breaststroker Lucas Matzerath are also Paris-bound.

Reigning world champion Angelina Koler will seek hardware in her signature 100m fly event as Isabel Gose will also try to carry her momentum from Doha which saw the 22-year-old snag a trio of medals.

German competitive sports director Christian Hansmann said of the roster for Paris, “We are pleased to be able to propose a powerful line-up for Team Germany after a qualification with many top performances, German records and best times and will provide our athletes with the greatest possible support on their way to Paris.”

Women: Isabel Gose (SC Magdeburg), Anna Elendt (SG Frankfurt), Nina Holt (SG Mönchengladbach), Angelina Köhler (SG Neukölln Berlin), Nicole Maier (SG Gladbeck/Recklinghausen) Leonie Märtens (SC Magdeburg), Julia Mrozinski (ECW Eschborn), Laura Riedemann (SV Halle/Saale), Nele Schulze (SG Neukölln Berlin)

Men: Luca Nik Armbruster (SG Neukölln Berlin), Ole Braunschweig (SG Neukölln Berlin), Cedric Büssing (SG Essen), Melvin Imoudu (Potsdamer SV), Oliver Klemet (SG Frankfurt), Lukas Märtens (SC Magdeburg), Lucas Matzerath ( SG Frankfurt), Rafael Miroslaw (SG HT16 Hamburg), Sven Schwarz (Waspo 98 Hannover), Josha Salchow (SV Nikar Heidelberg), Artem Selin (SC Wiesbaden 1911), Timo Sorgius (SSG Leipzig), Marek Ulrich (SSG Leipzig), Peter Varjasi (TB Erlangen 1888), Florian Wellbrock (SC Magdeburg)

The 2024 European Championship team in pool swimming:

Women: Jessica Felsner (SC Aqua Köln), Nina Sandrine Jazy (SG Essen), Leonie Kullmann (SG Neukölln Berlin), Nicole Maier (SG Gladbeck/Recklinghausen), Celine Rieder (Sport-Union Neckarsulm), Jeannette Spiwoks (SG Essen) , Maya Werner (SV Nikar Heidelberg)

Men: Luca Nik Armbruster (SG Neukölln Berlin), Jarno Bäschnitt (SG Ruhr), Christian Diener (Potsdamer SV), Noel de Geus (Eintracht Hildesheim), Ole Mats Eidam (Potsdamer SV), Melvin Imoudu (Potsdamer SV), Cornelius Jahn (Ahrensburger TSV 1874), Björn Kammann (AMTV-FTV Hamburg), Lucas Matzerath (SG Frankfurt), Philipp Peschke (SG Essen), Danny Schmidt (SG Frankfurt), Artem Selin (SC Wiesbaden 1911), David Thomasberger (SSG Leipzig) , Peter Varjasi (TB Erlangen 1888), Finn Wendland (Waspo 98 Hannover), Martin Wrede (Waspo 98 Hannover), Marius Zobel (SC Magdeburg)