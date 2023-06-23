Valentine Dumont Lowers Her Own Belgian Record in 200 Free (1:57.18) at Sette Colli

INTERNAZIONALI DI NUOTO 59° TROFEO SETTECOLLI

Employing a slightly different race strategy, Valentine Dumont lowered her own Belgian national record in the 200-meter freestyle with a 1:57.18 at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy on Friday in Rome, Italy.

Instead of rocketing out to a blazing start, the 22-year-old conserved her energy and split this race fairly evenly. Dumont went out nearly a second slower at the midway point compared to her previous standard of 1:57.91 from March’s Spanish Open Championships before flying home about 1.5 seconds faster. Ultimately, she reached the wall in fourth place, dropping .73 seconds off her lifetime best.

SPLIT COMPARISON:

DUMONT, 2023 SETTE COLLI TROPHY DUMONT, 2023 SPANISH OPEN DUMONT, 2021 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 50m 27.87 27.59 27.78 100m 57.50 (29.63) 56.74 (29.15) 57.40 (29.62) 150m 1:27.47 (29.97) 1:27.15 (30.41) 1:27.88 (30.48) 200m 1:57.18 (29.71) 1:57.91 (30.76) 1:57.98 (30.10)

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

European Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

Sette Colli Record – 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:58.66

Top 8:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:54.77 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 1:56.59 Marrit Steenbergen – NED) – 1:56.68 Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 1:57.18 Lucy Hope (GBR) – 1:57.76 Ajna Kesely (HUN) – 1:58.70 Abbie Wood (GBR) – 1:58.70 Freya Anderson (GBR) – 1:59.14

With her new best time, Dumont moved up from 63rd to 39th in the global rankings this year. At last year’s World Championships, she placed 17th in the heats of the 200 free, just barely missing the semifinals by .02 seconds.

It’s Dumont’s third Belgian record of 2023 after also taking down the 400 free mark with a 4:08.81 at May’s Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Barcelona, which marked her first best time in the event since the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy. She’ll have a shot at lowering that standard as well on Sunday night.

Dumont was a 2022 European Championship finalist in the 400 free, where she placed 7th. She has also competed in two seasons of the International Swimming League, breaking a Belgian record in the SCM 400 free in 2021 as part of the Aqua Centurions.