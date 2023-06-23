Valentine Dumont Lowers Her Own Belgian Record in 200 Free (1:57.18) at Sette Colli

INTERNAZIONALI DI NUOTO 59° TROFEO SETTECOLLI
- Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)
- Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
Employing a slightly different race strategy, Valentine Dumont lowered her own Belgian national record in the 200-meter freestyle with a 1:57.18 at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy on Friday in Rome, Italy.
Instead of rocketing out to a blazing start, the 22-year-old conserved her energy and split this race fairly evenly. Dumont went out nearly a second slower at the midway point compared to her previous standard of 1:57.91 from March’s Spanish Open Championships before flying home about 1.5 seconds faster. Ultimately, she reached the wall in fourth place, dropping .73 seconds off her lifetime best.
SPLIT COMPARISON:
|DUMONT, 2023 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
|DUMONT, 2023 SPANISH OPEN
|DUMONT, 2021 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
|50m
|27.87
|27.59
|27.78
|100m
|57.50 (29.63)
|56.74 (29.15)
|57.40 (29.62)
|150m
|1:27.47 (29.97)
|1:27.15 (30.41)
|1:27.88 (30.48)
|200m
|1:57.18 (29.71)
|1:57.91 (30.76)
|1:57.98 (30.10)
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009
- European Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009
- Sette Colli Record – 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2016
- World Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:58.66
Top 8:
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:54.77
- Freya Colbert (GBR) – 1:56.59
- Marrit Steenbergen – NED) – 1:56.68
- Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 1:57.18
- Lucy Hope (GBR) – 1:57.76
- Ajna Kesely (HUN) – 1:58.70
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 1:58.70
- Freya Anderson (GBR) – 1:59.14
With her new best time, Dumont moved up from 63rd to 39th in the global rankings this year. At last year’s World Championships, she placed 17th in the heats of the 200 free, just barely missing the semifinals by .02 seconds.
It’s Dumont’s third Belgian record of 2023 after also taking down the 400 free mark with a 4:08.81 at May’s Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Barcelona, which marked her first best time in the event since the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy. She’ll have a shot at lowering that standard as well on Sunday night.
Dumont was a 2022 European Championship finalist in the 400 free, where she placed 7th. She has also competed in two seasons of the International Swimming League, breaking a Belgian record in the SCM 400 free in 2021 as part of the Aqua Centurions.