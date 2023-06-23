Chris Mykkanen (5th Year) and Harold Lockhart (RS Junior) Transferring to SMU

SMU has announced the addition of two transfers for this upcoming season. Chris Mykkanen will arrive as a graduate transfer and Harold Lockhart will arrive as a redshirt junior.

Mykkanen arrives after spending his undergraduate career at UNLV. As a freshman in 2020, Mykkanen was a conference champion in the 500 free winning in a 4:21.86.

This past season, Mykkanen was conference runner-up in both the 500 (4:17.42) and 1650 (15:16.86) freestyles. He also was third in the 200 free (1:34.71).

Mykkanen’s best times are:

200 free: 1:34.71

500 free: 4:17.42

1650 free: 15:12.70

Lockhart arrives after competing for Division II Rollins College. Lockhart is a 2x NCAA Division II Champion. In March, he won the 500 free (4:20.44) and 1000 free (9:00.93). He also made the ‘A’ final in the 200 free, swimming a 1:37.03 to finish eighth in finals.

Lockhart’s best times are:

200 free: 1:35.46

500 free: 4:20.44

1000 free: 9:00.93

Both swimmers are huge boosts to the roster. Both of their 200 freestyles would have been second on the roster this past season, impacting the team’s 800 free relay. In addition, their 500 freestyles would have been the fastest on the roster.

The team looks to have a solid 800 free relay next season. The team’s fastest 200 freestyle Colin Feehery has announced he will be returning to use his COVID-19 fifth year. In addition, ACC Champion Jack Hoagland will arrive for his fifth year as well. Feehery was the team’s only 200 freestyle under 1:36 this past season. Now, the team has four swimmers under the 1:36 mark (flat start).

The SMU men won the 2023 AAC title as they finished 150 points ahead of Cincinnati. Feehery was the only swimmer to compete at 2023 NCAAs for SMU. To make NCAAs in the 800 free relay, the A cut was a 6:16.02 (1:34 average) and the B cut was a 6:20.41 (1:35.1 average).