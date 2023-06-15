2023 NCAA Qualifier Colin Feehery Staying at SMU for COVID-19 Fifth Year

2022 and 2023 NCAA Qualifier Colin Feehery will be returning to SMU to use his COVID-19 fifth year.

Feehery spent his first four years at SMU. As a freshman, Feehery won the American Athletic Conference (AAC) 400 IM in a 3:46.53. He also was fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 200 breast scoring a total of 48 individual points, the third most on SMU’s roster.

In his sophomore season, Feehery won the 200 IM (1:45.15), was second in the 400 IM, and third in the 200 breast at the AAC Championships. He scored 56 individual points. In his junior season, he won the 400 IM in a personal best of 3:44.20, was second in the 200 breast, and third in the 200 IM.

He went on to swim at NCAAs in his junior season. There he finished 29th in the 200 breast (1:54.15), 35th in the 200 IM (1:44.01), 34th in the 400 IM (3:48.34). His 200 breast and 200 IM times were personal bests.

This past season as a senior, Feehery swept his events at the AAC Championships. He won the 400 IM in a 3:42.99, the 200 IM In a 1:43.87, and the 200 breast in a 1:54.26. He went on to swim at 2023 NCAAs where he finished 32nd in the 400 IM, 33rd in the 200 IM, and 43rd in the 200 breast.

Feehery’s best times are:

200 IM: 1:43.45

400 IM: 3:41.89

200 breast: 1:52.06

200 free: 1:34.07

The SMU men won the 2023 AAC title as they finished 150 points ahead of Cincinnati. Feehery was the only swimmer to compete at 2023 NCAAs for SMU.

Feehery is the second fifth year for SMU this upcoming season. Earlier this month, Jack Hoagland announced he will be transferring from Notre Dame to SMU. Hoagland won the 400 IM at ACCs this past season and went on to score in the event at NCAAs.

Feehery told SwimSwam that he will be studying sports management. He also said that his motivation to return for another year was due to the upcoming trials year.

In addition, Feehery said, “being able to work over the summer while training and getting some job experience was nice. And I really love the coaches and team we have so it was a pretty easy decision. A bunch of things lined up nicely for it”