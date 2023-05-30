Former Northwestern Associate Andrew Hodgson Named Associate Head Coach At Alabama

On Tuesday, the University of Alabama announced that Andrew Hodgson will be named the new swimming and diving associate head coach. This announcement comes just over a month after former Alabama associate Ozzie Quevedo left the program to become head coach at SMU (Southern Methodist University).

“I am ecstatic to be joining Alabama swimming and diving. The chance to be immersed in an elite championship culture at one of the most legendary universities in all of sports is something I am thrilled about,” Hodgson said. “I want to thank Margo for providing me with this opportunity and I can’t wait to give everything I have for the Crimson Tide. Roll Tide!”

Hodgson spent the last three seasons (2020-23) as an associate head coach at Northwestern. However, he has been with the program for a total of five years, previously serving as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2020. He served his time in Evanston under two head coaches: Jeremy Kipp from 2018 to 2020 and then Katie Robinson from 2020 to 2023.

Northwestern has seen great success during Hodgson’s time there, particularly on the women’s side. Between 2018 to 2023, seven different Wildcat swimmers scored at women’s NCAAs and the team recorded their highest NCAA championship finish since 2000 when they placed 16th in 2021. In addition, women’s team records for every single NCAA individual event were set during this time period. On the men’s side, only one swimmer (Kevin Houseman) scored at NCAAs during Hodgson’s tenure, but Federico Burdisso became the first active Northwestern student to win an Olympic medal when he took bronze at the 2020(1) Tokyo Games. In addition, Houseman was named on the 2022-23 U.S. National team and the 2022 Duel In The Pool team.

Prior to Northwestern, Hodgson was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 2016 to 2018, the head coach for the New Trier Swim Club in Illinois from 2013 to 2016, the assistant coach for New Trier Swim Club from 2011 to 2013, and a student assistant at Florida Coach from 2010 to 2011. He graduated from Florida State in 2013 with a degree in exercise science.

“We are very excited to welcome Andy and his wife Alison to Tuscaloosa. Andy stood out in our search as someone with great character, enthusiasm and passion for leading others,” Alabama head coach Margo Geer said. “He is forward thinking in his approaches to coaching and recruiting, and he brings great experience at the NCAA and international levels. We are looking forward to sharing the deck with him.”

Hodgson is the third coach to leave Northwestern in the last year. Cal added former Northwestern graduate assistant Kim Williams to their staff last month, and former Northwestern sprint coach (who was the primary coach of prominent Northwestern sprinters Jasmine Nocentini, Maddie Smith, and Miriam Guavera) Ignacio Gayo was hired by Ohio State in August 2022.

Alabama has seem massive changes in their program over the last year as well. After finish fourth at 2022 women’s NCAAs and returning all of their scorers for the 2022-23 season, the Tide lost two of their top sprinters in Cora Dupre and Morgan Scott and ended up finishing 14th at 2023 women’s NCAAs. Kensey McMahon won both the 500 and 1650 free at NCAAs, becoming Alabama’s first female individual NCAA champion since 1983. Following NCAAs, Tokyo Olympian Rhyan White and the Tide’s most high-profile swimmer announced that she would be moving to train at NC State after completing her college career at Alabama. Coaching-wise, longtime Alabama assistant James Barber also left the program in addition to Quevedo’s departure.