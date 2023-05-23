Longtime Stanford Women’s Associate Head Coach Tracy Slusser Steps Down

Stanford women’s associate head coach Tracy Slusser is stepping down after 11 seasons with the program, the school announced Tuesday.

Slusser first joined the Cardinal in 2012, serving two seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in 2014.

Thank you, Tracy, for elevating our program to an even higher level. All the best in your next chapter!#GoStanfordhttps://t.co/GlaZLISrN6 — Stanford Women’s Swim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) May 23, 2023

Slusser’s tenure on The Farm included leading the women to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2017 to 2019, along with seven Pac-12 championship titles, including five of the last six.

“It has been an absolute honor to lead this program for the past 11 seasons alongside Greg Meehan,” said Slusser. “I am humbled and proud of what we have accomplished together with so many amazing young women over the years. The friendships and memories will last far beyond my time on the pool deck.

“The Stanford Athletics community has been unwavering in showing their support for the program, as well as for me and my family over the years. We will continue to cheer on the Card from the stands.”

Greg Meehan, who has been the head women’s coach during the entirety of Slusser’s time at Stanford, lauded her for her contributions to the program.

“Tracy has been an amazing coach, mentor, colleague and friend for the last 11 years,” said Meehan. “Tracy poured her heart and soul into the Stanford Women’s Swimming and Diving program and embodied the tenets of Stanford Athletics: lead with courage; embrace scholar athleticism; work cohesively; and pursue and revere excellence.

“Tracy’s passion to make a difference in the lives of these young women is unmatched and they are all the better for it. While we will certainly miss her, we are excited for Tracy, Adam, Ivy and Jade as she moves into this next phase of her life. Thank you, Tracy!”

Although it’s not mentioned specifically, both Slusser and Meehan seem to indicate that she will not be pursuing a coaching role elsewhere. By stepping down, she creates a major associate coaching vacancy for next season on Stanford’s staff.

During Slusser’s time with the Cardinal, she helped transform the team into a modern dynasty, with the team’s historic three-peat beginning in 2017 the highlight. Stanford had eight top-three NCAA finishes overall during her 11 seasons.

Slusser played a primary role in Stanford’s recruiting and development, putting together numerous top-ranked recruiting classes and securing commitments from some of the best swimmers in the nation.

She also helped coach Stanford swimmers Maya Dirado, Simone Manuel and Lia Neal to a combined nine Olympic medals at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Slusser also served as the head coach of the U.S. women’s team at the 2019 World University Games, and was an assistant in 2017.

Prior to Stanford, Slusser spent time with two other top-tier swimming programs, spending one year as an assistant coach at Arizona and five at Texas A&M.

Prior to coaching, Slusser had an accomplished collegiate career at Purdue, earning CSCAA and Big Ten All-Academic honors and earning a bachelor’s degree in health promotion. In the pool, Slusser qualified for NCAAs three times, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors in the 200 and 400 free relays while becoming the first Boilermaker to break 23 seconds in the women’s 50 freestyle.

A native of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Slusser and her husband, Adam, have two children, Ivy and Jade.