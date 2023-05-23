LEN Plans to Further Develop Ice Swimming in Europe

European Aquatics (LEN) has announced that they will be working alongside the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) to promote and develop the sport of ice swimming in Europe.

“At LEN, we see IISA Ice Swimming as an up-and-coming new swimming discipline,” LEN President Antonio Silva said in a press release on Friday, “and we are looking forward to further discussions with IISA about how best to develop ice swimming in Europe. This fits in with LEN’s strategy of encouraging more people to take part in our aquatic sports and supporting all disciplines across the continent.”

Ice swimming became an organized sport in 2009 when South African extreme swimmer Ram Barkai founded the IISA. The association defines the discipline as “swimming in water temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius / 41.0 degrees Fahrenheit unassisted, with a silicon cap, pair of goggles, and standard swimming costume.” IISA hopes to make ice swimming a recognized Olympic winter sport.

The focus of LEN and the IISA’s efforts going forward “will be on organising events in Europe, promotion and building awareness of what is a fast-growing discipline of aquatics sport,” according to LEN’s press release. This announcement follows the 2023 IISA World Championships in Samoëns, France in January where a total of 467 athletes from 41 countries competed in open, age group, and para-swimming categories. It was the largest ice swimming competition in history and saw more than 20 world records fall.

Barkai expressed excitement and optimism about working with LEN in the press release, citing the governing body’s experience and resources. “And together with the IISA Ice Swimming Foundation of safety and specialist knowledge, we hope to take IISA to the next level…and expand its reach in research and education about Ice Swimming around the world,” he said.

While ice swimming is currently a European-dominated sport, swimmers from around the world have also risen to the elite level. Two of the top six countries on the 2023 World Championships medal table were not European: the United States and South Africa.

The 2023-2024 IISA calendar is already stacked with 10 more events across New Zealand, The Netherlands, Great Britain, Austria, Morocco, and Germany. The next competition will be the Ice Division Open Water Championships in June in Lake Lyndon, New Zealand.

With the next Winter Olympic Games three years away, in 2026, support from LEN could help the IISA get closer to their goal of establishing ice swimming as a Winter Olympic sport.

One of the major challenges of organizing the sport seems to be its medical safety as ice swimmers are at risk of hypothermia and thermal shock-induced breathing trouble during the competition. The IISA has taken many measures to limit these risks including requiring pre and post-race medical assessments, placing a time limit on longer events, and having medical staff on-site. As of December 2020, about 11 years since the founding of the sport, two deaths have been reported during ice swimming competitions.

